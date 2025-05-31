AI-Generated TikTok Videos Used to Spread Malware

Cybercriminals are exploiting TikTok’s viral video format by creating fake tutorials that lure users into downloading malware designed to steal sensitive information from their PCs. According to cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, these videos promise free access to popular software like Windows, Microsoft Office, Spotify, and CapCut.

These scam videos guide viewers through executing PowerShell scripts, often with voiceover instructions or on-screen text. Although the scripts look legitimate, they are designed to trick users into running commands that download and execute malicious code remotely, compromising their systems. Notably, the malicious code isn’t hosted on TikTok itself, making it difficult for security solutions to detect or block the threat on the platform.

Once executed, the scripts modify Windows Defender settings by adding certain directories to the exclusion list, allowing the malware to evade detection. Then, a secondary payload is downloaded, often Vidar or StealC malware, which can steal login credentials, credit card details, two-factor authentication codes, and other sensitive data. TikTok’s recommendation algorithm helps these deceptive videos reach a wide audience quickly, with some clips gaining hundreds of thousands of views.

AI Content Amplifies the Threat

The use of AI-generated content enables attackers to rapidly produce and customize videos targeting different user groups more effectively. This raises the stakes in online security, as AI lowers barriers for creating convincing scams at scale.

Trend Micro urges users to be cautious when encountering unsolicited technical instructions on social media. It’s important to verify the source’s legitimacy before running any PowerShell commands or downloading files from unknown links. Reporting suspicious posts and avoiding interactions with untrusted content are essential precautions to avoid falling victim to these scams.

What The Author Thinks AI-powered scams on platforms like TikTok show how technology, while beneficial, can also be weaponized by malicious actors. The sophistication and scale of these threats require both users and platforms to be more vigilant. Continuous education, cautious digital habits, and improved detection methods are vital to protecting users as these AI-driven attacks evolve.

