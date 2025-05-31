Trump Mulls New Sanctions on Russia Amid Rising Anger at Putin

Last week, President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who committed to drafting and sending a “memorandum of peace” outlining Russia’s terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine, according to US and White House officials familiar with the conversation. However, more than a week later, the US has yet to receive the document from Russia.

Growing Frustration and Potential Sanctions

With the document still pending, Trump is reportedly considering new sanctions against Moscow amid mounting frustration over the ongoing conflict. Though options for fresh sanctions have been prepared in recent weeks, the president has not yet approved them. After a recent wave of missile and drone attacks that caused significant casualties, Trump said Sunday he would “absolutely” consider new sanctions.

“He’s killing a lot of people,” Trump said of Putin. “I don’t know what’s wrong with him. What the hell happened to him?”

On social media, Trump warned Putin: “He’s playing with fire!” This prompted a tense exchange on X between former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who cautioned about World War III, and Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, who emphasized that the US is awaiting Russia’s promised memorandum.

During their call, Trump urged Putin that Russia and Ukraine should negotiate directly for peace, with support from the US and Europe as necessary. The memorandum was expected to be sent to both Ukraine and the US, signaling Trump’s ongoing involvement in the peace process.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also discussed the ceasefire plans with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who confirmed Russia’s intention to prepare a ceasefire proposal to guide broader negotiations. Russian officials have stated they are finalizing the document and expect Ukrainian counterparts to submit their proposals simultaneously.

Ukraine’s Response and Congressional Pressure

While the US awaits Russia’s response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of “playing games with diplomacy.” Meanwhile, bipartisan pressure in Congress is mounting to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow following recent attacks.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a key proponent of a cross-party Senate bill backed by Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham, said the proposed legislation would impose “crippling” new sanctions on Russia, including steep tariffs on countries importing Russian energy. Over 80 senators have signed on, with support from key US allies in Europe.

Despite this pressure, Trump has so far refrained from joining allies in new sanctions, believing that threats could halt ongoing peace talks. Rubio noted that the administration’s stance is to encourage dialogue with Russia, though no guarantees exist.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that Trump’s recent public frustration would lead to concrete action, criticizing Putin’s false claims of readiness for peace.

Author’s Opinion The US faces a difficult balancing act between applying pressure on Russia to cease hostilities and maintaining channels for negotiation. Sanctions can serve as powerful deterrents but risk shutting down dialogue if imposed prematurely. Effective diplomacy requires a nuanced approach that uses leverage without burning bridges—something that the current leadership must carefully manage.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.