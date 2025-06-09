DMR News

Google Claims Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Model Shows Improved Coding Abilities

Hilary Ong

Jun 9, 2025

Google announced on Thursday an updated preview of its Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model, highlighting improvements in programming capabilities. This update builds on the Gemini 2.5 Pro release from about a month ago and is now available to developers via AI Studio, Vertex AI, and the Gemini app. The company expects to roll out the updated model in general availability within a couple of weeks.

According to Google, Gemini 2.5 Pro continues to lead in challenging coding benchmarks and also excels in math, science, knowledge, and reasoning tests. The update addresses developer feedback from the previous version by enhancing the model’s style and response structure, allowing it to deliver more creative and better-formatted outputs.

Author’s Opinion

This update reflects how iterative improvements in AI can significantly enhance its practical value, especially in specialized fields like programming. By focusing on clarity, creativity, and precision, Google is making Gemini 2.5 Pro more useful for developers who need reliable coding assistance. However, the real test will be how well these refinements perform under diverse, real-world coding scenarios.

