Trump Confirms China Visit Following ‘Very Good’ Call With Xi

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he plans to visit China after holding a “very good talk” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping over the phone. Trump said he reciprocated an invitation to the White House from Xi during their hour-and-a-half conversation, which focused mainly on trade and resulted in “a very positive conclusion for both countries.”

Speaking in the Oval Office while meeting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump said, “He invited me to China and I invited him here. We both accepted, so I will be going there with the first lady at a certain point and he will be coming here hopefully with the first lady of China.”

However, the Chinese state media confirmed Xi’s invitation but made no mention of the reciprocal White House invitation.

Trade Talks and the Geneva Agreement

According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, Xi urged the U.S. to “withdraw the negative measures it has taken against China” and stressed that China honors its promises. He also called for both countries to uphold the recent trade agreement reached in Geneva.

The two sides have accused each other of violating this deal, which was hailed by Trump as a “total reset” in trade relations. The dispute began after the U.S. imposed tariffs on imports from multiple countries, with China responding in kind, leading to escalating trade tensions that peaked at 145% tariffs.

The May truce reduced U.S. tariffs on Chinese products to 30% and China’s levies on U.S. goods to 10%, with promises to ease barriers on critical mineral exports. Both countries agreed to a 90-day deadline to negotiate a more comprehensive trade agreement, but progress since then has stalled amid mutual accusations of breach.

Trump emphasized that there should be “no questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products,” referring to critical minerals vital for many industries. He clarified that Chinese students can continue to come to the U.S., though the government intends to maintain strict checks.

Taiwan Warning and Regional Tensions

Xi also reportedly warned the U.S. to exercise caution on the Taiwan issue to prevent tensions from escalating. This warning came shortly after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described China as an “imminent” military threat to Taiwan during a security conference in Singapore.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has not ruled out forceful reunification, while the U.S. supports Taiwan militarily but officially adheres to the “One China” policy. Xi cautioned that Taiwan independence separatists could drag both countries into conflict.

This phone call marked the first direct communication between the two leaders since the start of Trump’s presidency, ending months of silence. Trump has previously expressed frustration over the difficulty of reaching a deal with Xi, saying on social media, “I like President Xi of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!”

Trump is known for his personal involvement in negotiations, which contrasts with China’s preference for carefully managed talks led by appointed officials. Beijing tends to avoid the appearance of yielding to U.S. demands, opting for a more measured diplomatic approach.

What The Author Thinks The renewed communication between Trump and Xi signals a cautious thaw but highlights the complexities of U.S.-China relations. While personal rapport between leaders can open doors, the deep-rooted structural challenges—trade disputes, Taiwan tensions, and mutual mistrust—require sustained, strategic diplomacy beyond phone calls. Trump’s direct style may clash with China’s methodical approach, but finding common ground is crucial for global stability.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.