A Cool New Chapter Begins: Brand-New Chiller Delivered to Broadway Tower in Corpus Christi

After months of anticipation and meticulous planning, Broadway Tower, one of Corpus Christi’s most iconic commercial buildings, is proud to announce the arrival and installation of its brand-new chiller system. This marks a major milestone in the ongoing transformation of the 20-story high-rise.

Early this morning, the streets surrounding Broadway Tower buzzed with the sounds of progress as a massive crane crew, a fleet of trucks, and specialized mechanical teams coordinated a complex and carefully choreographed delivery and installation of the high-capacity chiller system. Temporary street closures were implemented to ensure the safety of tenants, pedestrians, and construction teams while the unit, weighing tens of thousands of pounds, was lifted into place above the parking structure.

This is more than just an equipment upgrade — it signals a fresh, exciting chapter for Broadway Tower.

“This new chiller represents more than just cool air. It marks the next phase in our commitment to revitalizing Broadway Tower and investing in modern, energy-efficient infrastructure in the heart of Corpus Christi,” stated Tyko’s PR team. “It is a symbol of the improvements still to come.”

The delivery and installation was a remarkable feat of engineering and coordination. A 165-ton crane was used to precisely place the chiller on the second-level deck of the structure. From the early hours of the morning, crews worked to reroute traffic, manage safety perimeters, and seamlessly integrate the new system. Power and chilled water lines were connected from the rooftop unit to the building’s mechanical room, where the system is now fully integrated into the building’s operations.

Onlookers gathered at safe distances to watch the high-stakes lift. One local tenant described the scene as “watching a piece of the future being put into place.”

This upgrade is just one part of a larger plan to modernize Broadway Tower. Over the past year, the property has undergone renovations to common areas, improvements in infrastructure, and energy efficiency upgrades, all part of a long-term vision to reestablish Broadway Tower as the premier commercial destination in downtown Corpus Christi.

With the new HVAC system now coming online, tenants can expect enhanced comfort and reliability just in time for the South Texas summer. And according to Tyko’s PR team, this is only the beginning.

“Broadway Tower is stepping into a new era. The building’s legacy is strong, and now its future is just as bright.”

Stay tuned for further updates as Broadway Tower continues its transformation. For leasing opportunities or to schedule a visit, contact the Broadway Tower management office.