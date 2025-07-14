YouTube Removes Trending Page and Trending Now List

YouTube announced Thursday that it will remove its longstanding Trending page and Trending Now list, replacing them with category-specific charts. This marks a shift away from a single comprehensive trending list toward showcasing the most popular content within specific categories on YouTube Charts.

YouTube explained that the update reflects how users discover trending content today. When the Trending page launched in 2015, viral videos were easier to capture in one list as fewer micro-trends existed. Now, with diverse fandoms and countless videos shaping trends, YouTube says category-specific charts provide a clearer picture of what’s popular.

The new charts highlight popular content in focused areas such as Trending Music Videos, Weekly Top Podcast Shows, and Trending Movie Trailers. YouTube plans to expand the list of categories over time to better reflect user interests.

Despite removing the centralized Trending tab, viewers will continue to discover videos through personalized recommendations, which YouTube says feel more natural and relevant. Non-personalized content remains accessible via the Explore menu, creator channels, and subscription feeds.

Evolving Viewer Habits and Platform Growth

YouTube noted that viewer behavior has shifted away from browsing a single trending list to finding content through recommendations, search, and comments. This change has resulted in declining visits to the Trending page over the past five years.

The platform has also evolved from a hub mainly for amateur videos to a competitive space for professional long- and short-form content from creators and media companies, all vying for advertising revenue.

YouTube reassured creators that it remains focused on helping them spot trends and grow their audiences. The Inspiration Tab in YouTube Studio continues to provide personalized ideas for content creation. New initiatives like the “Hype” feature allow viewers to promote fresh videos they enjoy.

Additionally, YouTube will highlight emerging talent with its “Creators on the Rise” feature on social media and the official YouTube channel.

The removal of the Trending page and Trending Now list will take place within the next couple of weeks.

What The Author Thinks YouTube’s decision to retire the centralized Trending page acknowledges the complexity and diversity of today’s content ecosystem. Micro-trends and niche communities mean a single list can no longer capture the full range of what’s popular. By focusing on category-specific charts and personalized recommendations, YouTube is adapting to how viewers actually engage with content—making discovery more relevant and tailored. This change may encourage more creators to find their audiences without competing in one overcrowded list.

Featured image credit: Sprout Media Lab

