Trump Announces Deal to Send US Weapons to Ukraine via NATO

President Donald Trump told NBC on Thursday that the United States has struck a deal with NATO to send weapons to Ukraine through the alliance, with NATO covering the full cost of the arms.

“We’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, a hundred percent,” Trump said during a phone interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker. “We’re going to be sending Patriots to NATO, and then NATO will distribute that,” he added.

NATO Response and Ongoing Support Efforts

A NATO spokesperson confirmed on Friday that allies are working to ensure Ukraine has the supplies needed to defend itself from Russian aggression. This includes urgent procurement efforts for U.S.-supplied air defense systems and ammunition.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also spoke with President Trump on Thursday. He urged other leaders to intensify support, stating on social media, “Earlier today I urged leaders to go further so Ukraine has more ammunition & air defences. I’ve just spoken with President Trump & am now working closely with Allies to get Ukraine the help they need.”

U.S. Secretary of State on Patriot Battery Sharing

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated earlier on Thursday that the U.S. is “actively” engaging with European countries about sharing Patriot missile batteries with Ukraine. He highlighted opportunities for countries awaiting deliveries of Patriot systems to potentially divert them to Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, Trump mentioned that Ukraine had requested another Patriot air defense system. He noted the rarity and high cost of these systems but acknowledged the administration was considering the request.

In his Thursday interview, Trump also said he planned to make a “major statement” regarding Russia on Monday but did not elaborate on details.

“I’m disappointed in Russia … a major statement to make on Russia on Monday,” he said.

Author’s Opinion The agreement for NATO to fund U.S. weapons supplied to Ukraine highlights a strategic approach that balances American support with alliance burden-sharing. This move could strengthen NATO’s cohesion while reinforcing Ukraine’s defense capabilities. However, the high costs and political complexities suggest sustained attention will be needed to ensure effective aid delivery without overstretching resources.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

