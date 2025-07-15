JetPipe Plumbing Launches in the Bay Area: Expert Water Heater Replacement & Trusted Plumbing Backed by Apple Experience

A new plumbing company is raising the bar across the Bay Area with fast, licensed, and transparent services — built on a unique foundation. JetPipe Plumbing, founded by former Apple professional Anna Gurbanov-Muravyeva and her husband, an experienced plumber, is bringing tech-level reliability, communication, and precision to homes and businesses.

“We’re not just replacing water heaters — we’re rebuilding trust in home service,” says Anna. “My experience at Apple taught me that reliability, speed, and clarity matter most. JetPipe brings that same level of professionalism to every job.”

Based in Sunnyvale, California, JetPipe Plumbing is fully licensed (C-36 #1139033) and insured, operating with a team of trained technicians serving residential and commercial clients across San Jose, Santa Clara, Cupertino, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Redwood City, Campbell, Milpitas, Fremont, San Carlos, Belmont, Hayward, Morgan Hill, and San Mateo.

Services Offered:

• Water heater replacement (gas, electric, tankless, and heat pump)

• Tankless water heater installation (Navien certified)

• Whole house repiping (Copper or PEX)

• Water softeners and filtration systems

• Sewer and drain line replacement

• Leak detection, fixture installation, shut-off valves, and more

• New gas line installation

For more information about JetPipe Plumbing and its services, visit:

https://jetpipeplumbing.com

All services are performed by licensed professionals and backed by a 1-year workmanship warranty, with up to 15 years of manufacturer protection on major water systems. JetPipe Plumbing also provides 24/7 emergency support and offers fast, transparent service options for local homeowners and property managers.

Experience-Driven and Customer-Focused

Anna, drawing on her corporate experience at Apple, and her husband, who has worked in the plumbing industry for years, created JetPipe to address gaps in the service experience.

“We noticed a lack of follow-up, poor communication, and hidden fees in the industry,” Anna shares. “We built JetPipe Plumbing to do things differently — to provide clean, respectful service with full transparency.”

The company is built around modern service principles: clear communication, clean work practices, and professional support from start to finish.

Serving the Bay Area

JetPipe Plumbing supports clients across the Bay Area, including ZIP codes such as 94085 (Sunnyvale), 95112 (San Jose), 94025 (Menlo Park), and 95050 (Santa Clara). With a focus on timely service and long-term solutions, the company is positioned to meet the needs of both homeowners and businesses throughout the region.