Facing Cost Pressures, Patent Teams Turn to Private AI Infrastructure—With the New Junior Leading the Shift

The patent industry is under intensifying strain. Patent filings are becoming more complex, clients are demanding more volume under tighter budgets, and the number of attorneys and agents entering the patent practice continues to decline. Meanwhile, major international patent filers are reshaping the field—pushing filing costs lower while scaling submissions faster than ever.

As firms face mounting pressure to maintain quality, speed, and profitability, a shift is taking place. Corporate patent filers are beginning to instruct their patent counsel to explore AI-augmented patent filings—and early leaders are quietly emerging.

“AI is no longer a theoretical edge—it’s a practical requirement,” said Yuri Eliezer, CEO of Junior andfoundingpatent attorney at Founders Legal. “The question many practitioners are now asking is: if I find the right AI solution, will clients then expect lower fees? The real question should be—how can I use AI to scale without compromising what makes my work valuable?”

That mindset is shaping the direction of AI adoption across the patent space. Rather than embracing generic generative tools, professionals are turning to private systems that allow them to retain control over their process, their voice, and their data. For Eliezer, finding a tool that met those needs proved impossible—so he helped build one.

The result is Junior, a private AI infrastructure designed specifically for the drafting realities of patent teams. From the outset, the goal was to build a system that could train on a firm’s own work product—adapting to preferred formatting, clause patterns, and claim structures—without exposing any client data or co-mingling it across firms.

Each deployment is tailored to the firm or user. Junior learns the way each firm already works—producing consistent, ready-to-review drafts aligned with internal processes.

Most significantly, Junior can be deployed as a fully private, closed-loop system—with no shared training, no data pooling, and no third-party exposure. It meets enterprise security standards, including SOC 2 certification, ISO compliance, and GDPR adherence, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of every draft.

As global filing patterns evolve, these capabilities have become especially critical. In jurisdictions like China, Japan, and Korea—where applicants often provide technical translations and arguments for U.S. attorneys to file—U.S. counsel are being reduced to passive roles, signing off on external work under tighter timelines. Tools like Junior offer a strategic alternative: allowing firms to reclaim control of drafting while matching the speed and efficiency of outsourced models.

With built-in translation capabilities, adaptive formatting, and firm-specific memory, Junior allows U.S.-based attorneys to produce more filings, more efficiently—without sacrificing quality, control, or professional standards.

“We built Junior not to replace anyone, but to amplify what already works,” Eliezer said. “It fast-forwards you to a usable first draft—your format, your voice, your logic. You get more done without working differently.”

Early adopters are reporting measurable results. Teams using Junior have cut patent drafting time by more than 60%, increased their matter throughput, and reduced revision cycles—all while maintaining the internal standards of their review process. Junior helps scale output without increasing headcount and without needing to standardize legal work across clients or practitioners.

Junior represents more than just a new tool. It signals a shift in how patent professionals meet the challenges of today’s IP landscape: one built on speed, volume, and rising complexity. Rather than forcing professionals to adapt to one-size-fits-all technology, Junior adapts to them—delivering security, scale, and consistency on their terms.

About Junior

Junior is the AI-powered patent agent built for precision, speed, and trust. It operates as a private, firm-specific assistant that reflects how each legal team drafts — adapting to structure, tone, and formatting without requiring workflow changes. With seamless Microsoft Word integration and enterprise-grade security (SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 42001), Junior helps patent professionals move faster while staying fully in control.