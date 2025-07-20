DMR News

Russia Claims It Shot Down 73 Ukrainian Drones, Including 3 Headed to Moscow

ByDayne Lee

Jul 20, 2025

Russia’s defence ministry reported on Friday that its air defences destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones overnight, with three reportedly heading toward Moscow. Most interceptions occurred over Russia’s southwestern regions, including 31 drones downed over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

Moscow Airports Briefly Halt Operations

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted that emergency services were investigating areas where drone fragments had fallen, but no casualties or damage were reported.

Following the drone activity, the federal aviation agency Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended flights at two airports near Moscow — Domodedovo and Zhukovsky — before resuming normal operations. Vnukovo airport also halted operations after midnight but reopened by morning.

Ukraine has yet to comment on this particular attack. However, Kyiv maintains that strikes inside Russia are necessary to target infrastructure critical to Moscow’s military efforts, as the conflict enters its fourth year.

Author’s Opinion

The surge in drone activity highlights the evolving nature of warfare, where unmanned systems play a pivotal role in surveillance and targeted strikes. While Russia’s air defences are actively intercepting these threats, the frequency of drone incursions demonstrates a growing challenge to traditional military security. It is crucial for nations to adapt their defence strategies to counter these persistent, low-cost aerial threats without escalating conflict further.

Featured image credit: StockVault

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

