Trump Claims Coca-Cola Will Use Real Sugar in US Flagship Drink, Company Declines to Confirm

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Coca-Cola has agreed to use real cane sugar in its flagship soft drink sold in the United States, crediting his suggestion for the change. However, Coca-Cola has not officially confirmed such a move.

Currently, Coca-Cola’s U.S. formula uses high-fructose corn syrup, while other countries like Mexico and Australia use cane sugar. This change would align U.S. Coke with those markets but would not impact Diet Coke, which is sweetened with aspartame and remains Trump’s preferred drink.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola’s Atlanta headquarters acknowledged Trump’s enthusiasm but only promised upcoming details about new product offerings. The company has long imported Mexican Coke, made with cane sugar, to U.S. fans who prefer that version.

Impact on Corn Industry and Trade

Corn Refiners Association President John Bode criticized the proposed switch, arguing it would harm American manufacturing jobs and farmers, increase imports of foreign sugar, and offer no nutritional benefits.

Trump is known for his fondness for Diet Coke, reportedly having a button in the Oval Office to summon one. Despite this, he has publicly criticized the brand in the past, even suggesting diet sodas might cause weight gain, though he continued to drink them regularly, reportedly consuming a dozen a day at one point.

What The Author Thinks Switching Coca-Cola in the U.S. to cane sugar sounds like a nostalgic move, but it’s tangled up in economics and politics. While it may please certain consumers who prefer the taste, the shift could disrupt domestic agriculture and manufacturing. Decisions like these highlight the complex balance between consumer preference, industry interests, and trade policies — and show how even a simple beverage choice can become a symbol in broader political debates.

Featured image credit: Mike Mozart via Flickr

