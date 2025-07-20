DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Americas Business Latest News Newsbreak

Trump Claims Coca-Cola Will Use Real Sugar in US Flagship Drink, Company Declines to Confirm

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 20, 2025

Trump Claims Coca-Cola Will Use Real Sugar in US Flagship Drink, Company Declines to Confirm

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Coca-Cola has agreed to use real cane sugar in its flagship soft drink sold in the United States, crediting his suggestion for the change. However, Coca-Cola has not officially confirmed such a move.

Currently, Coca-Cola’s U.S. formula uses high-fructose corn syrup, while other countries like Mexico and Australia use cane sugar. This change would align U.S. Coke with those markets but would not impact Diet Coke, which is sweetened with aspartame and remains Trump’s preferred drink.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola’s Atlanta headquarters acknowledged Trump’s enthusiasm but only promised upcoming details about new product offerings. The company has long imported Mexican Coke, made with cane sugar, to U.S. fans who prefer that version.

Impact on Corn Industry and Trade

Corn Refiners Association President John Bode criticized the proposed switch, arguing it would harm American manufacturing jobs and farmers, increase imports of foreign sugar, and offer no nutritional benefits.

Trump is known for his fondness for Diet Coke, reportedly having a button in the Oval Office to summon one. Despite this, he has publicly criticized the brand in the past, even suggesting diet sodas might cause weight gain, though he continued to drink them regularly, reportedly consuming a dozen a day at one point.

What The Author Thinks

Switching Coca-Cola in the U.S. to cane sugar sounds like a nostalgic move, but it’s tangled up in economics and politics. While it may please certain consumers who prefer the taste, the shift could disrupt domestic agriculture and manufacturing. Decisions like these highlight the complex balance between consumer preference, industry interests, and trade policies — and show how even a simple beverage choice can become a symbol in broader political debates.

Featured image credit: Mike Mozart via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Russia Claims It Shot Down 73 Ukrainian Drones, Including 3 Headed to Moscow
Jul 20, 2025 Dayne Lee
Meta Apologizes After Auto-Translation Mistakenly Declares Indian Minister ‘Dead’
Jul 20, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
JD Vance’s Record Pace for Tie-Breaking Votes Highlights Challenges in Trump’s Agenda
Jul 20, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801