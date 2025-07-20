DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Walmart Cuts Hundreds of Store-Support Positions

ByHilary Ong

Jul 20, 2025

Walmart Cuts Hundreds of Store-Support Positions

Walmart is cutting hundreds of store-support roles as part of ongoing efforts to streamline its organizational structure, according to a Bloomberg report citing an internal memo. The company is eliminating the market coordinator position, which assists market managers overseeing roughly a dozen store managers each. These coordinator roles are corporate positions that provide support at the market level.

Reductions at Walmart Academy

In addition, Walmart is cutting some coach and coordinator roles at Walmart Academy, which is responsible for training store employees and managers. However, affected market coordinators and academy coaches will be offered store-level coach roles within their local areas.

This latest move follows Walmart’s May announcement of plans to cut about 1,500 jobs across global technology operations, U.S. e-commerce fulfillment, and its advertising division, Walmart Connect.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S. with approximately 1.6 million employees domestically and about 2.1 million worldwide, also closed an office in North Carolina in February, relocating staff to its main hubs in California and Arkansas.

Earlier this year, Walmart signaled that it would need to raise prices due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, adding further pressure on the retail giant’s operations.

Author’s Opinion

While Walmart’s ongoing restructuring efforts aim to improve efficiency and cut costs, slashing hundreds of support roles may hurt employee morale and impact service quality at a store level. Balancing operational efficiency with workforce stability is critical, especially for a company that employs millions. Rapid cuts risk eroding the support systems that help frontline managers and employees perform effectively.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Trump Claims Coca-Cola Will Use Real Sugar in US Flagship Drink, Company Declines to Confirm
Jul 20, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Russia Claims It Shot Down 73 Ukrainian Drones, Including 3 Headed to Moscow
Jul 20, 2025 Dayne Lee
Meta Apologizes After Auto-Translation Mistakenly Declares Indian Minister ‘Dead’
Jul 20, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801