Walmart Cuts Hundreds of Store-Support Positions

Walmart is cutting hundreds of store-support roles as part of ongoing efforts to streamline its organizational structure, according to a Bloomberg report citing an internal memo. The company is eliminating the market coordinator position, which assists market managers overseeing roughly a dozen store managers each. These coordinator roles are corporate positions that provide support at the market level.

Reductions at Walmart Academy

In addition, Walmart is cutting some coach and coordinator roles at Walmart Academy, which is responsible for training store employees and managers. However, affected market coordinators and academy coaches will be offered store-level coach roles within their local areas.

This latest move follows Walmart’s May announcement of plans to cut about 1,500 jobs across global technology operations, U.S. e-commerce fulfillment, and its advertising division, Walmart Connect.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S. with approximately 1.6 million employees domestically and about 2.1 million worldwide, also closed an office in North Carolina in February, relocating staff to its main hubs in California and Arkansas.

Earlier this year, Walmart signaled that it would need to raise prices due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, adding further pressure on the retail giant’s operations.

Author’s Opinion While Walmart’s ongoing restructuring efforts aim to improve efficiency and cut costs, slashing hundreds of support roles may hurt employee morale and impact service quality at a store level. Balancing operational efficiency with workforce stability is critical, especially for a company that employs millions. Rapid cuts risk eroding the support systems that help frontline managers and employees perform effectively.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

