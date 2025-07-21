AI-Powered Phone Support by Ringly.io Hits Major Milestone, Resolves Up to 90% of E-Commerce Customer Calls

Ringly.io, an AI-powered phone support platform built for online retailers, announced this week that its phone automation system can now independently resolve up to 90 percent of incoming customer calls. The milestone marks a growing shift in how e-commerce brands manage tier-one support, with less reliance on live agents.

The company’s AI phone agents are built specifically to serve online stores and are available 24/7 and solve up to 90% of calls, no humans needed. By handling repetitive questions, including order tracking, returns, product details, and frequently asked questions, the system gets rid of wait times entirely and lowers operating costs up to 90%. The development comes as more e-commerce businesses are looking for scalable, consistent solutions because of labor shortages and shoppers who are expecting better customer service.

Data from pilots across 2,179 online stores shows major improvements in operational efficiency. Several brands using Ringly.io have reported a 50 percent drop in average handling time and an uptick in customer satisfaction ratings. One Shopify cosmetics company saw a 78 percent first call resolution rate within the first month of using the AI agents. Another online supplement store recovered over 30 percent of abandoned carts through personalized follow-up calls powered by the system.

“It really sounds like a human,” said Laix, founder of an e-commerce store that began using the AI support system in early 2025. “What stood out is not just the speed, but the consistency of the responses on every call.”

Unlike human call centers that operate in shifts, Ringly.io’s AI phone agents respond immediately and handle multiple calls at once. The system supports more than 30 languages and integrates with popular platforms such as Shopify and Zapier. This gives real-time access to order information, customer history, and other info the AI can use to make the conversations 100% personalized. Businesses can also upload knowledge documents, training material, and connect their website to align the AI agents with brand-specific policies and procedures.

The platform includes smart call-routing capabilities. When issues needsaction from a human, the AI escalates the call to a live team. During conversations, agents can leave text messages with links or coupon codes, and trigger backend actions like opening support tickets or updating CRM systems. These integrations make sure that customer service teams can focus more on complex problems, rather than handling repetitive requests.

﻿﻿

“AI is changing phone support from that costs money to something that makes money,” said Ruben Boonzaaijer, founder Ringly.io “Apart from just answering questions, our agents understand what customers want, personalize the interaction, and take actions in real time. For brands, this results in zero missed calls and 70%+ issue resolution within 2 minutes, without needing to manage or train a large call team.”

Voice automation has traditionally lagged behind chatbots and email automation because of challenges of real-time speech processing and higher customer expectations for phone interactions. Ringly.io’s progress in this area is a big shift in the industry’s ability to deliver natural and effective AI voice support at scale.

“E-commerce is about speed and experience,” Ruben added. “When a customer calls, they want answers immediately. Our agents deliver that quickly, clearly, and at any hour.”

Retailers using Ringly.io also get access to a real-time analytics dashboard. It breaks down each call by outcome, topic, and resolution time, giving teams the data needed to make support content and policies better. According to the company, these insights have helped clients reduce complex workflows, spot gaps in product knowledge, and make backend systems simpler.

The platform’s full features, integrations, and onboarding options are available at ringly.io. Businesses interested in exploring AI phone support can visit the website to learn more or schedule a consultation. New users can get a free 14-day trial to test the AI risk-free.

About Ringly.io

Ringly.io is a phone support platform powered by artificial intelligence, built specifically for online retailers. Designed to scale customer service, the system helps businesses resolve most inbound calls instantly using phone agents trained on brand-specific data. Supporting over 30 languages and a native integration with Shopify, the platform connects customer service, sales, and backend operations into one great experience.

Founded in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Ringly.io has grown quickly since its launch. It was named “Most Innovative App” at BubbleCon 2024 and now serves more than 2,100 brands globally. The company is leading the way in improving phone support using practical conversational AI.