Meta Threads Trials Facebook Account Sign-Ups to Replace Instagram Exclusivity

Meta is testing a new way to create accounts on Threads, which will require users to authenticate using their Facebook profiles. This approach aims to base Threads profiles on existing Facebook accounts, offering an alternative to the current Instagram-linked sign-up process.

While this Facebook sign-up option is not yet available to the public, its presence was reportedly confirmed through a discovery in a Meta support article. The feature appears to still be in development or internal testing.

Expanding Access Beyond Instagram

Currently, Threads accounts are linked exclusively to Instagram profiles. The new Facebook-based sign-up method will allow users who do not have Instagram but do have a Facebook account to join Threads and access its microblogging features.

This change could significantly broaden Threads’ user base, especially among Facebook users who have yet to engage with the platform via Instagram.

Threads’ Evolution From Instagram Dependency

Threads launched two years ago as an Instagram-associated microblogging app, allowing users to easily sign up with their Instagram credentials. Initially, deleting a Threads profile also meant deleting the linked Instagram account, which frustrated some users.

In response, Meta updated Threads about four months after launch to let users delete their Threads profiles independently without affecting Instagram.

More recently, Meta has worked to make Threads a more standalone platform. One major update was the addition of direct messaging features exclusive to Threads, removing the previous dependency on Instagram for private messages.

Author’s Opinion Introducing Facebook login for Threads is a smart step to diversify and grow the platform’s user base. While Instagram brought Threads initial momentum, relying solely on it limits potential reach. With Facebook’s vast global audience, this change could attract users who prefer not to use Instagram or don’t have an account. However, Meta will need to ensure privacy and seamless integration to make this transition smooth and avoid alienating current users.

