Threads Rolls Out Advanced Search Filters to Challenge Bluesky and X

Threads, Meta’s alternative to X (formerly Twitter), is introducing an advanced search feature to enhance user experience. This update, set to roll out globally over the next few weeks, allows users to filter search results by profile and date range, addressing a long-standing limitation of the app’s basic keyword-based search.

Previously, Threads’ search functionality only offered “Top” and “Recent” sorting options, making it challenging to locate specific posts. The updated feature introduces a settings icon within the search bar, enabling users to apply filters such as “After date,” “Before date,” and “From profile.” Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently confirmed these filters were being tested, and they are now being released to all users.

The improvements align Threads more closely with platforms like Bluesky, which also supports profile and date-range filters, and X, known for its robust advanced search options. However, Threads’ new search capabilities still lag behind X, which allows more granular queries using language, hashtags, excluded words, and exact phrases.

This move comes amid increased competition with Bluesky, a growing platform that recently reported 20 million users, tripling in three months. The surge in Bluesky’s user base follows controversies surrounding X, including Elon Musk’s policy changes and concerns over AI companies training on X user data. In response, Meta has rapidly introduced updates to Threads, such as custom feeds, algorithm adjustments, and testing user-curated recommendation lists called Starter Packs.

While Threads’ new search features are a step in the right direction, the platform’s ability to keep up with its competitors will depend on Meta’s commitment to consistently addressing user feedback and delivering updates at a faster pace.

Featured Image courtesy of Threads

