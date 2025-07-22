Musk’s X Refuses to Provide Data in ‘Politically Motivated’ French Probe

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has denied allegations from French authorities accusing it of data manipulation amid an ongoing criminal investigation. The company also stated it will not comply with demands from French prosecutors to hand over proprietary data.

The global government affairs account for X posted Monday that the investigation, which intensified earlier this month, is “politically motivated” and aims to “restrict free speech.”

“French authorities have launched a politically motivated criminal investigation into X over the alleged manipulation of its algorithm and ‘fraudulent data extraction,’” the company said. “X categorically denies these allegations.”

The probe began in January following complaints by a French lawmaker and a senior public official, who accused X of using its algorithm to enable foreign interference. In July, the case was transferred to a specialized unit of France’s national police.

Prosecutors intend to examine offenses related to tampering with automated data systems and fraudulent extraction of data from these systems.

According to X, French authorities requested access to its recommendation algorithm and real-time data on all user posts. This access would allow “experts” to analyze the platform’s operation and “uncover the truth,” as per the company’s statement.

X’s Response and Legal Standpoint

X claimed it remains unclear about the exact accusations made against it and asserted the investigation distorts French law for political ends.

“For these reasons, X has not acceded to the French authorities’ demands, as we have a legal right to do,” the company said. “This is not a decision that X takes lightly. However, in this case, the facts speak for themselves.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office clarified in an email that the request concerns the algorithm alone—not private user data—and that the investigation is confidential, with access limited to authorized personnel under strict secrecy. Communication with X will be secured with confidentiality guarantees.

X criticized two of the experts assigned to review its algorithm—David Chavalarias, director at the Paris Complex Systems Institute (ISC-PIF), and Maziyar Panahi, an AI platform leader at ISC-PIF. The company pointed out that Chavalarias leads a campaign called “Escape X,” which encourages users to leave the platform, while Panahi has collaborated with Chavalarias on research expressing hostility toward X.

“The involvement of these individuals raises serious concerns about impartiality, fairness, and political motivations,” X stated. “A predetermined outcome is not a fair one.”

