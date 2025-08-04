Trump Administration Scraps Plans for New Offshore Wind Projects

The Trump administration has canceled plans to use large sections of federal waters for new offshore wind projects, marking the latest move to curb the renewable energy sector in the U.S.

More than 3.5 million acres had been designated as prime wind energy areas—offshore zones considered best suited for wind farm development. However, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced on Wednesday it is rescinding all these designated areas, ending the practice of setting aside large tracts for “speculative wind development.”

Lease sales for offshore wind were expected off the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Maine, New York, California, Oregon, and the central Atlantic. Last year, the Biden administration had released a five-year plan to lease federal offshore tracts to expand wind energy.

Upon taking office in January, President Trump moved swiftly to reverse previous energy policies. Through a series of executive orders, his administration prioritized expanding oil, gas, and coal production while curbing renewable energy initiatives.

Opposition to Offshore Wind

The administration has been openly hostile toward renewables, especially offshore wind. Early on, an executive order temporarily halted offshore wind lease sales and paused approvals and loans for wind projects. Trump’s criticisms have included misleading claims about wind power’s reliability and impact.

BOEM said it acted following Trump’s recent orders and guidance from the Interior Secretary to end what they termed “preferential treatment” of wind and solar projects, labeling them as unreliable and foreign-controlled energy sources.

Wind and solar power are intermittent, dependent on weather conditions. However, pairing renewables with battery storage is increasingly allowing them to replace fossil fuels while maintaining reliable electricity flow.

European companies continue to develop offshore wind farms along the U.S. East Coast, despite federal resistance.

The Interior Department is also considering pulling back onshore wind development areas on federal lands to balance energy projects with other land uses like recreation and grazing. It is reviewing bird fatalities caused by turbines, which federal permits currently classify as “incidental.”

Recent Regulatory Actions

Earlier this month, the department mandated that all solar and wind energy projects on federal lands and waters require personal approval by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Robin Shaffer, president of Protect Our Coast New Jersey, praised the administration’s actions, describing the scale and expense of offshore wind projects as excessive compared to more affordable and reliable onshore power.

Conversely, the Sierra Club criticized the administration’s stance, calling it a “relentless obstruction of wind energy” that disregards Americans’ need for affordable, reliable clean energy.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Trump’s executive order halting leasing and permitting for wind energy projects. The administration also temporarily halted a major offshore wind project in New York, which resumed in May.

Notably, the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, South Fork, featuring 12 turbines, opened last year off Montauk Point, New York.

What The Author Thinks Halting offshore wind development risks stalling the U.S.’s progress toward a sustainable energy future. While fossil fuels may offer short-term economic gains, ignoring renewables compromises long-term environmental and economic security. Policies should balance energy needs with climate responsibility, not hinder innovation and clean growth.

Featured image credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters via Flickr

