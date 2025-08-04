DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics Technology

Figma CEO Says AI Superintelligence Is Not an Imminent Threat to the Company

ByHilary Ong

Aug 4, 2025

Figma CEO Says AI Superintelligence Is Not an Imminent Threat to the Company

Figma co-founder and CEO Dylan Field expressed confidence Thursday that artificial intelligence does not pose a serious threat to the design software company’s future, even as it prepares to go public.

“We’re in this moment where you might, if you’re singularity-pilled, go, ‘Hey, superintelligence is coming and it’ll be able to do things that no human can do,’” Field told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I have a harder time believing that we’re going to approach that really quickly right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s out of the picture.”

Public Market Debut and Valuation

Figma is set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol “FIG.” The company had initially indicated a share price range of $25 to $28 but priced above expectations at $33 per share.

This pricing values Figma at approximately $19.3 billion. The company had previously been set for acquisition by Adobe for $20 billion, but that deal was called off in December 2023 due to regulatory concerns.

The Challenge of Superintelligence for Figma

Superintelligence, an AI concept describing machines surpassing human intelligence, has recently gained attention among tech leaders. Field emphasized that Figma’s complex graphics engine and technological infrastructure make it difficult for such AI to replicate or replace the product quickly.

“That’s not stuff that you can learn from looking at code and sort of various places on the internet,” Field said. “It’s not part of the pretraining data mix. I believe that doing that at scale — it’s quite difficult.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been outspoken about superintelligence’s potential, describing it as a tool for “individual empowerment” rather than mere automation.

Meta has established a dedicated lab focused on superintelligence and invested billions to assemble top AI talent.

Author’s Opinion

While the buzz around superintelligence is growing, the real challenge lies in how AI can augment human creativity without replacing the nuanced expertise behind complex tools like Figma. It’s unlikely that AI will fully substitute such platforms anytime soon, but companies must focus on integrating AI to enhance user experience rather than fear being overtaken.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Nvidia Poised to Regain Partial Access to China but Faces Declining AI Chip Market Share
Aug 4, 2025 Hilary Ong
Loop Fans Launches Free Website Builder to Help Musicians Monetize Beyond Streaming
Aug 4, 2025 Ethan Lin
Nita McHugh Launches All You NEEDLE to Know and All You NEEDLE to Record
Aug 4, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801