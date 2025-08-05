Apple Surpasses 3 Billion iPhones Sold Worldwide

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that Apple has sold 3 billion iPhones since the product’s launch in 2007.

It took Apple nine years to reach the first billion iPhones sold, hitting that milestone in 2016. Remarkably, the company sold another 2 billion iPhones in the following nine years, highlighting the product’s sustained growth and popularity.

Strong iPhone Sales Amid Stock Market Challenges

Despite celebrating this major sales milestone, Apple’s stock performance has lagged behind competitors like Nvidia and Microsoft this year. However, a silver lining for the company is that iPhone sales exceeded expectations in the most recent quarter.

iPhone revenue grew 13% year-over-year, generating $44.6 billion, which accounts for nearly half of Apple’s total quarterly revenue of $94 billion.

Some analysts, including Apple expert Mark Gurman, speculate that the recent spike in iPhone sales could be driven by consumer concerns about potential price increases in the U.S., following the announcement of new tariffs.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s milestone of 3 billion iPhones sold is a testament to its brand strength and the device’s integration into daily life worldwide. However, sustaining this momentum will require continuous innovation and compelling upgrades. The looming threat of tariffs may have temporarily accelerated sales, but long-term success depends on Apple’s ability to balance pricing, features, and global market dynamics.

Featured image credit: Heute

