Hidden Gems Archery Announces Archery Con A Two Day Celebration of Focus Community and Empowerment Through Archery

Hidden Gems Archery Transforms Access to Archery in New York City

Hidden Gems Archery, a New York–based organization known for bringing archery into schools and neighborhoods, is proud to announce ArcheryCon, a two-day event celebrating the power of archery to inspire focus, confidence, and community. Taking place Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, 2025, ArcheryCon invites educators, families, and professionals to experience the sport’s transformative impact, no experience required.

“Archery helps kids build focus and resilience while having fun, and it’s just as powerful for adults,” said Natasha Green, founder of Hidden Gems Archery. “We’re bringing together educators, families, and organizations who care about youth development and community well-being.”

Since 2010, Hidden Gems Archery has delivered mobile archery programs to NYC public schools, offering youth and educators a hands-on way to engage in physical literacy, social-emotional learning, and leadership development. Archery becomes more than a game. It’s a way to reset, refocus, and reconnect.

ArcheryCon Event Highlights

Friday, September 26 – Professional & Educator Development Day:A flexible, “free flow” program designed for school leaders, teachers, youth coordinators, and working professionals. Attendees can mix and match hands-on archery clinics, sessions on curriculum integration, leadership, wellness, and team-building, plus networking and friendly team competitions.

Saturday, September 27 – Community Day:Open to ages 7+ and various experience levels, families, professionals, and archery fans are invited to join 2-hour guided blocks featuring expert instruction, quick competitions, engaging mini-sessions, sponsor activities, and all-day snack stations. Experience archery, connection, and learning. ArcheryCon: Where Community Takes Aim.

Support Archery in NYC Through Sponsorship

Businesses and community organizations are invited to sponsor ArcheryCon and support youth empowerment in NYC schools. Sponsorships begin at $1,000 and include opportunities for community engagement, brand exposure, and visibility as a partner in education.

“ArcheryCon is more than an event—it’s a movement,” said Green. “Sponsors who align with us will be part of something meaningful that’s helping shape the next generation of leaders.”

Complete this form to receive more information about sponsorships.

Get Involved!

Ready to learn more or get involved in ArcheryCon? Complete the interest form to express your interest. We will keep you updated as registration opens and more event details are announced.

To schedule an event or learn more, contact Hidden Gems Archery at www.hiddengemsarchery.com or call 475.328.2339.Follow Hidden Gems Archery on Instagram and Facebook for updates and more information.

About Hidden Gems Archery

Hidden Gems Archery is dedicated to bringing the sport of archery to underserved communities in New York City. Since 2010, the organization has empowered youth through mobile archery programs, focusing on physical literacy, social-emotional learning, and leadership development. By partnering with schools, community organizations, and professionals, Hidden Gems Archery works to cultivate focus, confidence, and resilience in individuals of all ages.

Hidden Gems Archery’s mission goes beyond the event. The organization continues to provide access to archery for youth across New York City throughout the year, fostering a supportive environment that encourages personal growth and development. Through ArcheryCon, Hidden Gems Archery hopes to further its reach and inspire others to join the movement, expanding the benefits of archery to even more communities.

As part of its ongoing commitment, Hidden Gems Archery also works closely with local schools and community groups to ensure that archery remains an accessible and impactful tool for youth development. By offering both structured programs and informal events like ArcheryCon, the organization is helping to shape the next generation of confident, resilient leaders who will carry the lessons learned through archery into every aspect of their lives.

Media Contact:

Natasha Green

Founder & Owner, Hidden Gems Archery

Email: natasha@hiddengemsarchery.com

Website: www.hiddengemsarchery.com

Facebook: Hidden Gems Archery

Instagram: @hiddengemsarchery