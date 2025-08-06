Serena Genovese Photography Named Wedding Photographer of the Year at Global Wedding Awards

Serena Genovese Photography Triumphs at Global Wedding Awards

Serena Genovese, an internationally acclaimed wedding photographer based in Italy, has been named Wedding Photographer of the Year for 2021 at the prestigious Global Wedding Awards. This recognition underscores her ability to capture authentic, emotive moments that have earned her a loyal following among couples around the world. Known for her spontaneous and soul-stirring photographs, Serena has established herself as a leader in the wedding photography industry, making an indelible mark with her unique style.

The Global Wedding Awards, known for recognizing excellence in the wedding industry, serves as a platform for honoring those who have redefined the art of capturing love and celebration. Serena’s win further solidifies her status as one of the top wedding photographers globally, following her previous recognition as Wedding Photographer of the Year 2020. With this latest accolade, she joins an elite group of professionals who have made lasting contributions to the world of wedding photography.

A Global Presence Capturing Love Across Continents

Serena’s work takes her to some of the world’s most picturesque destinations, from intimate weddings and engagements in Italy’s rolling vineyards to breathtaking ceremonies in far-flung corners of the globe. Despite being based in Italy, Serena travels worldwide to document couples’ love stories, ensuring that each image she captures is as unique and individual as the couples themselves.

Her style is described as a blend of classic romance with a contemporary edge, emphasizing raw, natural moments rather than posed or artificial imagery. “Photography is more than just taking pictures; it’s about capturing emotions that last a lifetime,” Serena explains. This passion for storytelling through the lens is what makes her work so distinct, and it’s reflected in the glowing testimonials from clients who continue to praise her ability to make them feel comfortable and at ease on their big day.

Honored for Bringing Emotions to Life

Serena’s success is rooted in her deep commitment to making each couple’s wedding day or engagement an unforgettable experience. It’s not just about the photographs—it’s about creating an atmosphere where couples feel truly connected and can relive their love story through Serena’s artistry.

“Every couple is different, and every love story is unique,” Serena says. “I want to tell their story in a way that feels personal, authentic, and timeless.” This philosophy has earned her recognition from prestigious magazines like Vogue, Brides, HuffPost, and The Knot, all of which have featured her work, further solidifying her place among the elite wedding and engagement photographers in the world.

Her ability to document the raw, candid moments of joy, laughter, and even tears of happiness has set her apart from others in the industry. Whether it’s a grand wedding or a quiet elopement, Serena has a knack for making every moment feel significant, ensuring that each photograph speaks volumes about the love and emotion behind it.

A Photographer Who Specializes in Surprise Proposals

In addition to her wedding photography expertise, Serena is also recognized for her work with surprise proposals. Her thoughtful, unobtrusive approach to these monumental moments ensures that the surprise remains genuine, allowing the couple to fully experience the emotion of the moment. “Planning a proposal can be nerve-wracking, and I’m there to help guide the person proposing through the process, ensuring they feel confident, calm, and ready to make this once-in-a-lifetime moment unforgettable,” she says.

Serena’s ability to seamlessly blend into these intimate moments has made her the go-to photographer for surprise proposals around the world. She works closely with her clients to ensure that the proposal is captured beautifully while respecting the intimacy and spontaneity of the moment.

A Passionate Commitment to Her Craft

What truly sets Serena apart is her passion for her craft. She views photography not as just a profession, but as an emotional journey she embarks on with each couple. This deep connection with her work allows her to create images that not only reflect the visual beauty of the day but also the emotions, personalities, and love that made the day so special.

“I believe in spontaneity. I want couples to feel comfortable, be themselves, and experience the joy of the day naturally,” Serena explains. “When I capture those real moments—the laughter, the tears, the shared glances—that’s when the magic happens. That’s when I know I’ve done my job.”

Expanding the Reach of Serena Genovese Photography

With her growing reputation, Serena is expanding her brand to reach an even wider audience, making her services available to couples worldwide. Whether you’re planning an intimate wedding or an extravagant celebration, Serena’s goal is to ensure that your memories are preserved in a way that is as breathtaking as your love story.

Her photographic style is not just about the end result; it’s about the journey. From the initial consultation to the final delivery of photos, Serena works closely with her clients to ensure that their wedding, proposal or engagement photography experience is one they will cherish forever.

About Serena Genovese Photography

Serena Genovese Photography is an award-winning wedding photography studio based in Italy, specializing in romantic, emotive photography that tells the unique love stories of each couple. With a focus on authenticity and natural moments, Serena captures weddings and engagements worldwide, providing couples with images that are timeless, heartfelt, and full of emotion. Recognized as Wedding Photographer of the Year 2020 and 2021 at the Global Wedding Awards, Serena is a trusted name in the wedding industry.

Media Contact:

Serena Genovese

Serena Genovese Photography

Email: serena@serenagenovese.com

