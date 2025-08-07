Time Management Expert Elisha Meek Grows Her Coaching Brand “It’s Time”

Empowering Women to Reclaim Time and Purpose

Elisha Meek is a proud corporate professional, published author, and side hustle success story who knows firsthand that you don’t have to choose between stability and self-fulfillment. Through her expanding coaching brand, It’s Time, Elisha helps busy women master time management, life organization, and mindset strategies—so they can launch passion projects without walking away from the careers they love. Her mission is simple but powerful: to show women that they can build something meaningful for themselves and thrive in their 9-to-5.

With 17 years in the corporate world, Elisha Meek has built a career she truly enjoys—and she’s proven that passion projects don’t have to come at the expense of professional success. While thriving in her full-time role, she launched and ran a successful business, earned her college degree with honors, and authored her book, Meek It Happen. Her journey is a blueprint for women craving purpose, fulfillment, and autonomy—without sacrificing the careers they’ve worked so hard to build. At the core of her coaching is her signature Tri-Method: a powerful framework that blends intelligence, initiative, and integrity to help women reach what she calls their “Ultimate Goal.”

A Framework Born From Life Lessons

Elisha Meek’s coaching philosophy isn’t theoretical—it’s personal. She describes her younger self as stuck in a cycle of stagnation, directionless and overwhelmed by life’s curveballs. “I was caught in a loop,” she recalls. “But through hard lessons and emotional trauma, I discovered how to use time as a tool—not just for productivity, but for healing and momentum.”

Out of that transformation came her signature Tri-Method, a practical yet powerful framework that aligns mindset with movement. In Meek’s words: Intelligence is knowing what tools and strategies to use. Initiative is finding the courage to take action. And Integrity is making sure those actions stay true to your values.

Inspired by her time running a treat shop with her late mother—a passion project filled with meaning—Elisha likens her method to baking. “Intelligence is the ingredients. Initiative is mixing them together. Integrity is following the recipe the right way, so the outcome reflects your intention.”

Balancing Passion and Security

“My mission is to prove that no matter how full your calendar is, there’s always room for what truly matters,” she says. Through personalized coaching, Elisha helps clients build sustainable routines, streamline their responsibilities, and shift their mindset from survival mode to intentional progress.

Meek’s coaching crushes the myth that chasing your dreams requires abandoning your paycheck. Instead, she empowers women to create clarity and carve out time—even in the most demanding schedules.

With humor, humility, and hard-earned wisdom, she brings her clients into her world—not as a guru, but as a guide who’s walked the path herself. “I went from not even knowing how to bake a chocolate chip cookie,” she laughs, “to running a full-blown treat business. If I can change my circumstances, so can anyone—with the right structure in place.”

Turning Grief Into Guidance

The loss of her mother—not only the baker (and the heart) in Elisha’s first business, and her best friend—became the turning point that led her to coaching. Closing their beloved treat shop was a painful but necessary step in discovering a deeper purpose. “That chapter ended,” she says, “but it opened the door to something more aligned with my heart.”

That purpose now lives through her coaching brand, her clients, and her book, Meek It Happen. Available on Amazon, the book explores Elisha’s Tri-Method in depth, offering a blend of practical planning tools and motivational insight rooted in her real-life experiences across business, academics, and personal growth.

Outside of coaching and corporate life, Elisha is also a passionate advocate for dog welfare. She actively volunteers with local animal shelters and donates to rescue organizations—honoring her belief that making time for what matters most includes giving back to causes close to the heart.

Helping Women Find Direction, On Their Terms

Meek’s background as a first-generation college graduate adds another layer of relatability and aspiration to her story. From humble beginnings and early adult life marked by disorganization and absentmindedness, she methodically rebuilt her life around clear, achievable milestones.

Through “It’s Time,” she now shares her blueprint with other corporate professionals feeling unfulfilled, stuck, or lost day-to-day. Her clients receive not only coaching but mentorship that meets them where they are, offering both strategy and support.

She is adamant that her own life is evidence that time mastery is the gateway to fulfillment. “The present is a present for the future you,” she says, quoting her late mother. “And every minute spent on purpose today is an investment in who you become.”

As she expands her brand and reaches more women through her coaching, books, and content, Meek hopes to become a resource for those ready to turn their potential into practice—without walking away from financial security.

“My coaching is about real solutions for real women. I don’t offer magic; I offer systems that work, if you do,” she states.

About It’s Time

“It’s Time” is a coaching brand founded by Elisha Meek, a corporate professional, author, and certified time management strategist. The brand specializes in helping corporate women create time and space to build passion projects, launch businesses, and regain life clarity—without sacrificing job security. Its core philosophy is based on the proprietary Tri-Method: Intelligence, Initiative, and Integrity. Elisha Meek also authored Meek It Happen, a personal productivity guidebook, available on Amazon.

Media Contact

Elisha Meek

Coach – It’s Time

Email: meek@elishameek.com

Website: https://elishameek.com

Amazon: Meek It Happen

LinkedIn: Elisha Meek

Instagram: @elisha.meek