Eventist Launches Disruptive Ticketing Platform with Flat Fees

Eventist: The Future of Ticketing with a Purpose

In a bold move to revolutionize the event ticketing industry, Eventist, a woman-owned company, has launched a new platform aimed at disrupting the established players in the market, such as Eventbrite and Live Nation. Offering a refreshing approach to ticketing, Eventist seeks to eliminate high service fees that have long been a pain point for event organizers and attendees alike.

For years, traditional ticketing platforms have charged hefty service fees, typically based on a percentage of ticket sales, resulting in unexpected costs for organizers. Eventist is challenging this norm with a transparent flat-rate of just $0.25 per ticket. With its user-friendly platform, Eventist allows businesses to retain more of their earnings — a significant advantage for those organizing large-scale events or frequent smaller gatherings. Additionally, any business, no matter the size or type, can access Eventist’s built-in marketing suite to boost visibility and drive ticket sales.

A Cost-Effective Solution for Event Organizers

Eventist’s pricing model is designed with one goal in mind: to make ticketing more affordable. Unlike traditional platforms that take a percentage cut of each ticket sale, Eventist charges a simple flat fee for each ticket sold. This transparent approach makes it easier for event organizers to budget effectively and avoid any surprises when the final ticket tally is in.

“The event industry has been crying out for an alternative to the high fees charged by platforms like Eventbrite. Our flat fee per ticket means event organizers can focus on creating incredible experiences, not worrying about how much of their revenue is being eaten up by service charges,” says the founder of Eventist.

With Eventist, businesses no longer need to pay the high service charges that have come to be expected in the industry. This cost-effective approach benefits a wide range of event types, from intimate local gatherings to large-scale festivals and conferences.

More Than Just Ticketing: A Complete Event Management Suite

What sets Eventist apart from its competitors is its holistic approach to event management. While many ticketing platforms only focus on sales, Eventist provides a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline the entire event planning process. The platform allows users to create professional event websites, manage ticket sales, and run marketing campaigns—all from one centralized location.

Eventist’s easy-to-use website builder helps organizers design and launch event websites quickly, saving time and effort. No technical expertise is needed, ensuring that anyone—whether they are a first-time organizer or a seasoned event planner—can take advantage of the platform’s features. In addition, the integrated marketing suite offers tools to create email campaigns, track customer engagement, and optimize ticket sales.

By offering a complete event management solution, Eventist eliminates the need for event organizers to juggle multiple platforms and services. This all-in-one approach not only saves time but also reduces the costs typically associated with managing events across different systems.

A Platform Built for Businesses of All Sizes

Eventist’s versatility makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of businesses. Whether it’s a small concert, a charity event, or a large music festival, Eventist offers scalable solutions that grow with the event. The platform supports all kinds of events, from small local gatherings to major international festivals, giving businesses the flexibility to scale up or down as needed.

The platform’s affordability makes it especially appealing for small businesses and independent organizers who may be priced out of more expensive ticketing options. With Eventist, these organizers can access the same high-quality tools and services used by larger companies, leveling the playing field and giving them a competitive edge.

Empowering Women in Tech

Eventist is proud to be a woman-owned business, and this ethos of empowerment extends to its entire operation. The company’s leadership is committed to providing equal opportunities and fostering an inclusive environment, particularly in the tech and event industries, where women remain underrepresented. By placing women at the forefront of innovation in event ticketing, Eventist aims to inspire other women to take leadership roles in the technology sector.

This commitment to inclusivity is reflected in Eventist’s corporate culture and its focus on providing solutions that cater to the needs of diverse businesses, ensuring that all customers, regardless of their size or background, have the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Eventist: A Game-Changer in the Ticketing Industry

As the event ticketing landscape continues to evolve, Eventist is poised to make a lasting impact by offering a platform that prioritizes transparency, affordability, and customer satisfaction. By challenging the status quo of high ticket fees and complex pricing structures, Eventist is helping event organizers keep more of their revenue while providing the tools they need to run successful events.

In an industry dominated by big players, Eventist is proving that it is possible to offer a better, cheaper alternative without compromising on quality. For event organizers looking to break free from excessive ticket fees and gain more control over their events, Eventist is the platform that offers a fresh approach.

About Eventist

Eventist is a woman-owned, innovative event ticketing platform offering businesses a straightforward, affordable, and comprehensive solution for managing ticket sales, event websites, and marketing. Eventist’s flat-fee pricing model and versatile features make it the ideal choice for businesses looking to save on ticketing fees while optimizing their event operations.

Media Contact

Ciara Azam

Ceo of Eventist

Email: inquiries@eventist.ca

Website

Instagram

Instagram @eventist.festivals

TikTok