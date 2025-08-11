New Book Retire With Jesus Offers Spiritual Guidance for a Purposeful Retirement

As retirement approaches, many individuals face the challenge of redefining their identity and finding new purpose after years of work. In his newly released book, Retire With Jesus, Ben A. Collingstone offers a refreshing and faith-centered guide for retirees, encouraging them to view this phase not as the end of their journey, but as the beginning of a new, spiritually fulfilling chapter.

With more than four decades of experience in the corporate world and as a lifelong Christian, Collingstone brings a unique perspective to retirement. In Retire With Jesus, he combines his personal insights with scripture-based wisdom to help retirees rediscover their purpose, connect more deeply with their faith, and leave a lasting legacy of service and love.

Retirement is often seen as a time to relax and slow down, but for many, it can bring unexpected challenges, including a sense of aimlessness and loss of identity. Collingstone’s book helps retirees address these struggles by offering actionable steps to rebuild their sense of self-worth and purpose. Rather than simply encouraging seniors to find hobbies or fill their time with leisure, Retire With Jesus calls them to embrace this next phase of life as an opportunity for spiritual growth and meaningful contribution to the world.

A Faith-Based Roadmap for Retirement

Unlike traditional retirement guides that focus on financial planning or leisure activities, Retire With Jesus takes a more holistic approach by emphasizing the importance of spiritual fulfillment during the retirement years. Collingstone encourages readers to reflect on their life’s journey and redefine their purpose in light of their faith. Through scripture-based reflections and guided exercises, he offers practical ways to deepen one’s connection with God and serve others in this new season of life.

Collingstone’s message is simple yet profound: retirement is not about slowing down, but about stepping into a deeper relationship with Christ and embracing the opportunities that come with this phase of life. Through practical advice and biblical insight, the book helps retirees overcome the emotional challenges that often accompany the loss of a career, such as feelings of loneliness or a loss of direction.

Navigating Emotional and Spiritual Transitions

As many seniors know, retirement is not just a physical shift; it’s an emotional and spiritual transition that can leave individuals questioning their purpose and their place in the world. Collingstone’s book directly addresses these concerns by providing seniors with a faith-centered perspective on aging. By reimagining retirement as a time for spiritual renewal, he invites retirees to embrace this period with a sense of excitement and anticipation rather than fear or uncertainty.

Retirees are encouraged to let go of their previous identities tied to their careers and focus on what truly matters: their relationship with God and their service to others. Collingstone writes that retirement is the perfect time to reconnect with God’s calling and explore new ways of living out that purpose. Whether it’s through volunteer work, mentorship, or simply spending more time in prayer and reflection, Retire With Jesus offers a path forward for seniors who want to make the most of their later years.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

One of the central themes of Retire With Jesus is the idea of legacy. Collingstone challenges retirees to consider the impact they want to leave behind—not just in terms of material wealth but in terms of spiritual and relational legacy. He encourages seniors to reflect on the wisdom they have gained over the years and to use that knowledge to serve others, especially younger generations.

The book’s compassionate approach emphasizes that retirement can be a time to make a significant impact on one’s community and family. By embracing a Christ-centered identity and focusing on service, retirees can continue to leave a positive mark on the world long after they’ve left their careers behind.

A Unique Approach to Retirement

Retire With Jesus stands out from other retirement guides by offering a deeply spiritual approach to this life stage. Collingstone combines his professional background with his deep Christian faith to create a book that speaks directly to the unique challenges that retirees face. The book is not just a how-to manual but a heartfelt invitation to embrace the next chapter of life with faith, purpose, and joy.

The author’s personal experiences and thoughtful reflections resonate with readers who may be struggling with the emotional aspects of retirement. Rather than offering generic advice, Collingstone provides a compassionate and faith-filled guide for those seeking meaning and fulfillment in their post-career lives.

For many, retirement can feel like a daunting and uncertain time. However, Retire With Jesus offers hope and practical guidance for seniors who want to live out their faith in meaningful ways. It reminds readers that their lives are far from over; instead, they have a new opportunity to serve, grow, and leave a legacy that will impact future generations.

About the Author

Ben A. Collingstone is a retired executive, former computer scientist, and lifelong friend of Jesus. After spending decades in the business world solving technical challenges, he now finds purpose in exploring life’s bigger questions through faith, reflection, and community. With a passion for helping others rediscover their calling in retirement, Collingstone shares his insights in Retire With Jesus, offering a compassionate and practical roadmap for seniors seeking spiritual fulfillment in their later years.

Media Contact

Deborah A Shoemaker

Owner

Feather Mountain Expressions LLC

Email: feathermountainexpressionsllc@gmail.com

Website

Book Information