Toyota Invests Over $50 Million in Arizona Testing Center

ByHilary Ong

Aug 11, 2025

Toyota Motor North America is investing more than $50 million to upgrade its vehicle testing site at the Arizona Mobility Test Center, part of the Toyota Arizona Proving Grounds. The facility, used by Toyota and other companies, is expanding to include a new 5.5-mile track, enhanced ride and handling surfaces, an off-road park for capability testing, and additional zones for various vehicle evaluations.

Most of the upgrades are complete or expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

Future Plans for Advanced Technology Testing

Looking ahead, Toyota plans to add a dedicated area for developing and testing advanced driver assistance technologies, further aligning the facility with the evolving needs of vehicle innovation.

Stefan Young, vice president of research and development at Toyota Motor North America, emphasized that the updates make the site more attractive for testing new vehicle capabilities, both for Toyota’s North American-developed lineup and outside companies.

Located about 60 miles north of Phoenix, the test center spans roughly 11,650 acres of the Sonoran Desert. Since opening in 1993, the site has tested more than 50 Toyota and Lexus models. In 2021, the center expanded access to automakers and suppliers beyond Toyota, creating additional revenue opportunities to support continuous improvements.

Randy Stephens, then group vice president in product performance engineering, described the expansion as a way to maximize value from a capital-intensive asset.

Beyond its role as a revenue stream, the investment underscores Toyota’s commitment to regionalized business practices—“building where it sells.” Investing in domestic research and development supports localized manufacturing efforts, a strategy increasingly important as automakers respond to tariffs on imported vehicles and parts.

Author’s Opinion

Toyota’s sizable investment in its Arizona test center reflects a smart strategy to keep innovation close to key markets and manufacturing hubs. Regionalized research and development allows automakers to respond faster to local consumer needs and regulatory demands. This approach also mitigates risks from international trade tensions by supporting domestic supply chains. As vehicle technology evolves rapidly, investing in dedicated testing facilities ensures companies remain competitive and responsive in a shifting global landscape.

