Elon Musk Announces Plans to Add Ads to Grok’s Responses on X

ByYasmeeta Oon

Aug 11, 2025

Elon Musk, owner of X, told advertisers during a live discussion on Wednesday that the platform plans to incorporate advertisements within Grok’s AI-generated responses. This move aims to support X’s struggling advertising business after the departure of former CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Balancing AI Performance and Monetization

Musk explained that the initial focus was on making Grok the “smartest, most accurate AI” available. Having largely achieved that goal, attention will now turn to covering the high costs of operating powerful GPUs needed for Grok.

Advertisers will have the opportunity to pay to have their products or services suggested by Grok when users ask the AI for help. Musk described this as an ideal moment for “advertising the specific solution” to a user’s problem.

To improve ad targeting, Musk plans to utilize technology from xAI, his AI startup that acquired X earlier this year for $45 billion. This integration aims to enhance the relevance and effectiveness of ads shown within the social network.

What The Author Thinks

Introducing ads into AI chatbot responses represents a natural step toward monetizing costly AI infrastructure. However, balancing user experience with advertising demands careful design to avoid frustrating or alienating users. When done thoughtfully, targeted ads within relevant AI suggestions could provide value for users while sustaining the platform financially. Transparency and control will be key to maintaining trust in this evolving ad model.

Featured image credit: UMA media via Pexels

Yasmeeta Oon

