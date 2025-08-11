DMR News

Tariffs Prompt Sonos to Raise Prices This Year

ByHilary Ong

Aug 11, 2025

President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are putting audio technology company Sonos in a difficult position.

According to CEO Tom Conrad in a Bloomberg report, the tariffs will almost certainly lead to higher prices for some Sonos products in the United States. While Conrad did not specify which models will be affected or by how much, the price hikes are expected to take effect later this year unless the tariff policy changes.

Company Statement on Price Changes

“We continue to work closely with our contract manufacturers and our Channel Partners to share tariff costs, though it has become clear that we’ll need to raise prices on certain products later this year,” Conrad said.

Sonos produces most of its products in Vietnam and Malaysia. Both countries are about to face higher tariffs under current U.S. trade measures, meaning added costs for the company and, in turn, for customers.

Wider Impact on the Tech Industry

Since the tariffs were announced in April, other tech companies have already raised prices. Nintendo and Microsoft increased costs on older consoles and accessories that, in normal circumstances, might have been discounted instead.

If you’ve been considering a Sonos purchase, it may be worth acting before the new prices take effect later this year.

Author’s Opinion

These tariffs are supposed to protect American industries, but they’re ending up as a hidden tax on consumers. Sonos doesn’t even manufacture in China anymore, yet it’s still caught in the fallout. In the end, it’s the everyday shopper who ends up footing the bill for a trade policy that isn’t hitting its intended mark.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

