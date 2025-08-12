Microsoft Edge to Receive Windows 10 Support Through 2028

Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 in October 2025, but some of its software will continue receiving updates for years afterward. That includes the Edge browser, which will keep getting updates for at least three more years.

In newly updated documentation, Microsoft confirmed that Edge and the Microsoft WebView2 Runtime will continue to receive updates on Windows 10 version 22H2 until at least October 2028. This schedule aligns with the end of the company’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program — and could potentially be extended further.

Extended Security Updates and Access Options

The ESU program offers users a way to prolong Windows 10 support for an additional year. Access can be purchased for $30 annually, obtained for free by syncing a Windows Backup directly to OneDrive, or redeemed using 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. Earning those points is relatively simple, as installing certain Microsoft programs, like Bing, can grant hundreds of points at a time.

However, Microsoft has clarified that the ESU program will not be necessary for devices to keep receiving Edge or WebView2 updates. This means that even users who avoid upgrading to Windows 11 will continue to receive security updates for their browser beyond the official end of Windows 10 support.

It remains uncertain how long competing browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox will continue to support Windows 10. Announcements from those developers are expected in the coming months, which will be crucial for users who plan to stick with the older operating system.

What The Author Thinks Extending Edge updates until 2028 is a smart move by Microsoft, as it keeps millions of Windows 10 users protected even if they delay upgrading. But it also shows just how many people aren’t ready — or willing — to move to Windows 11. If rival browsers follow Microsoft’s lead, it could further delay the migration to newer systems, keeping Windows 10 alive in everyday use far longer than Microsoft might have originally planned.

