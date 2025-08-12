DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple Could Roll Out App Intents With Upgraded Siri Next Spring

ByHilary Ong

Aug 12, 2025

Apple is preparing to launch a major AI-powered upgrade to Siri next year, and it may be more advanced than earlier reports suggested. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the update will significantly enhance App Intents — a feature that allows Siri to interact with other apps — enabling the assistant to process far more complex, multi-step commands.

Smarter, Cross-App Control

When the update arrives, users will be able to issue layered voice commands that span across multiple apps. This could include instructing Siri to edit a specific photo and send it to a contact, or logging into an app without touching the device. The new capabilities are designed to make Siri more useful in everyday scenarios, moving beyond basic queries and single-app actions.

The upgrade is still undergoing internal testing, and Apple is working to ensure it integrates with enough apps to be genuinely useful at launch. Accuracy remains a key focus, as even small errors could undermine trust in the system. Apple originally previewed these Siri upgrades at WWDC 2024, but delays mean they are unlikely to be ready for the iPhone 17 launch in September. Instead, they are now expected to arrive in spring 2025.

Author’s Opinion

Siri has fallen far behind its competitors, and this upgrade is Apple’s best chance in years to make it relevant again. If the cross-app functionality works as promised, it could turn Siri from a mostly underused assistant into a genuinely powerful productivity tool. But if Apple misses the mark on accuracy or app integration, this could become another example of overpromising and underdelivering in the AI race.

Featured image credit: appshunter via Unsplash

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

