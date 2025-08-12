Alday Hunken Gallery Makes Waves in the Art World with Bold, Inclusive Approach

Alday Hunken Gallery: Transforming the Contemporary Art Landscape

Alday Hunken Gallery, co-founded by Alfonso Alday Vergara and Vai Jong Hunken, has quickly established itself as a rising force in the contemporary art scene. In just 10 months, the gallery has participated in high-profile art fairs such as SCOPE Miami and will soon feature in events including the Atlanta Art Fair, the Personal Structures Biennale in Venice, Italy, and more. This rapid rise reflects the gallery’s bold approach to art curation and its commitment to inclusivity and diversity in the art world.

“Ten months since its launch, Alday Hunken Gallery and its visionary young founders are just getting started,” said Alfonso Alday, CEO. “We’re committed to challenging the traditional art world dynamics, and our mission is to empower underrepresented voices, particularly female-identifying artists, while redefining how art is presented globally.”

Hypercuration: A Fresh Approach to Art Exhibitions

What sets Alday Hunken apart from other contemporary galleries is its focus on hypercuration. This unique approach to curation ensures that each exhibition is not only carefully curated for its artistic merit but also designed with the physical space in mind, creating an immersive experience that invites engagement and dialogue. The gallery’s work is presented in carefully selected venues, often breaking free from the constraints of a fixed physical location.

“We believe in curating the space as much as the artwork itself,” says Vai Jong Hunken, co-founder. “Each exhibition is a dynamic process, creating a context that enhances the experience for both the artist and the viewer.”

Committed to Reducing Gender Disparity in the Art World

One of the gallery’s central missions is to address the historical gender disparity in art representation. Alday Hunken Gallery prioritizes the work of female-identifying artists, with most of its exhibitions featuring 90% female artists. This commitment is rooted in the founders’ belief that the underrepresentation of women in the art world must be addressed not just as a gesture, but as a responsibility.

“A cornerstone of our mission is addressing the historic and ongoing disparity in representation between male and female artists,” said Alday. “We are committed to giving a platform to work that has too often been overlooked, not as a gesture, but as a responsibility.”

Alday Hunken’s focus on gender equity is informed by the findings of the Burns Halperin Report, which highlights the aggressive disparity in representation across the art market. The gallery is taking concrete steps to change this, ensuring that women artists are given the visibility and support they deserve.

Rapid Expansion and International Recognition

Despite its youth, Alday Hunken Gallery is already making a significant impact. Having hosted successful exhibitions in both Atlanta and Mexico City, the gallery is gearing up for its third show in Atlanta in October. The gallery’s swift success is not only a testament to its innovative approach to curating but also its international recognition and growing client base. Its participation in events like SCOPE Miami and the Personal Structures Biennale in Venice speaks to the gallery’s expanding global presence.

“We’re on an incredible journey,” said Vai Jong Hunken. “From our first exhibition to being invited to major international fairs, we’re excited to continue expanding and building a platform for transformative contemporary art.”

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Alday Hunken Gallery has ambitious plans for the future. With exhibitions and partnerships in major art hubs around the world, the gallery seeks to continue elevating underrepresented voices while redefining what it means to experience contemporary art. The gallery’s model is not about following trends but creating new, innovative spaces where art can flourish in a truly inclusive way.

“We’re not just about selling art, we’re about creating a lasting impact on the art world,” said Alday. “We want to continue redefining the boundaries of what a contemporary gallery can be and how art is presented in the modern world.”

About Alday Hunken Gallery

Alday Hunken Gallery is a contemporary art space founded by Alfonso Alday Vergara and Vai Jong Hunken, based between Mexico City and Atlanta. The gallery is dedicated to showcasing innovative contemporary art that challenges traditional boundaries and explores themes of identity, culture, and the environment. Through its unique approach to curating and its commitment to diversity, Alday Hunken Gallery has quickly become a major player in the global art scene.

Media Contact:

Alfonso Alday

CEO, Alday Hunken Gallery

Email: alfonso@aldayhunken.com

Website: aldayhunken.com

Instagram: @aldayhunkengallery

PR for Artists: Alday Hunken Gallery