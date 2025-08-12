Trump Relocates Obama and Bush Portraits to Hidden Stairwell

Once a centerpiece in the White House entryway, the official portrait of President Barack Obama has been moved to a far less visible location, highlighting the long-running tensions between the 44th and 47th presidents. Portraits of George W. Bush and George H. W. Bush, both of whom have had strained relations with President Donald Trump, were also moved from prominent display.

From Grand Foyer to Private Staircase

According to sources familiar with the matter, Trump directed staff to move the Obama portrait to the top of the Grand Staircase, an area inaccessible to the thousands of visitors who pass through the White House each day. The staircase, which leads to the private residence, is typically seen only by members of the first family, select staff, and the Secret Service. Photos confirm that the portrait now hangs in a corner at the stairwell’s landing, well away from public tours.

This is not the first change to its placement. In April, the portrait was moved across the Grand Foyer and replaced by a painting depicting Trump surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

White House tradition places the most recent presidential portraits in the executive mansion’s entrance, visible to guests during official events and public tours. This custom, along with the formal unveiling ceremonies for portraits, dates back to the early 1960s under First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Prior to that, the process for commissioning and funding portraits was inconsistent, sometimes handled by Congress or funded privately by the presidents themselves.

A portrait of President Joe Biden has not yet been completed. The latest reshuffling comes amid heightened tensions between Trump and Obama, intensified by accusations from Trump that members of the Obama administration committed treason during the 2016 election — claims Obama’s office has called “outrageous” and “a weak attempt at distraction.” These tensions have been compounded by a grand jury probe ordered by Attorney General Pamela Bondi into allegations that Obama officials fabricated intelligence related to Russian election interference.

Longstanding Disputes with the Bush Family

The move also reflects ongoing strains between Trump and the Bush family. The elder Bush, who passed away in 2018, once described Trump as a “blowhard” and supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. George W. Bush has also been a target of Trump’s criticism and, along with former First Lady Laura Bush, attended Trump’s 2025 inauguration but skipped the traditional luncheon afterward.

During his first term, Trump removed the portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the Grand Foyer, opting to display William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt instead.

What The Author Thinks Presidential portraits are more than just decorations; they are symbols of continuity, respect, and the peaceful transfer of power. Moving them out of sight turns a tradition meant to honor the office into a stage for political grudges. While the president has the authority to decide White House aesthetics, sidelining predecessors’ portraits undermines the bipartisan courtesy that helps maintain the dignity of the institution.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

