U.S. National Amateur DanceSport Championships 2025

The prestigious U.S. National Amateur DanceSport Championships was held from March 11 to 15 at the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University (Provo, Utah). The championship includes a ten-dance category (standard + Latin) and separate programs. Over the five days, the competition was attended by about 15,000 spectators. The judges were 28 recognized experts from various states and countries, including Katusha Demidova, Riccardo Cocchi, Rufus Dustin, Olga Foraponova, John Kimmins, and Maria Manusova, among others. The Chairmen were: Richard Booth (Lecanto, FL), Stephan Krauel (Emerald Hills, CA), Gary McDonald (Fairfield, NJ), Tony Prado (Charlotte, NC).

This year, the following couples added their names to the honorary page of national champions: Amateur Ballroom – Andrei Cutashevskii & Anna Vasina; Amateur Latin – Alexander Chernositov & Arina Grishanina; Amateur Rhythm – Daniel Pollack & Alexis Pollack; Amateur Smooth – Parley Ford & Natalie Jolley.

The star of the dance duet of Bohdan Dovhalov and Sofia Iudina, representing the state of New Jersey, shone especially brightly. They once again became the US national champions in 10 dances, defending their title from the last year, and also entered the finals of the Standard program in the Amateur category – a result that deserves respect and testifies to the outstanding success of the duet. Their technique in each dance move combined precision, creativity, and artistry, which allowed them to outperform their competitors confidently. And the fiery quickstep at the presentation of the finalists made the audience applaud the athletes standing. According to the panel of judges, the couple demonstrated “an amazing balance between maturity of execution and freshness of delivery,” which is extremely rare even in the professional league. Their performances are already being recommended as exemplary.

In total, more than 3,000 participants registered for the tournament, many of whom traveled across the country to show off their dancing skills and compete for the title of national champions. The prize fund was $48,450, which undoubtedly made the competition even more prestigious. The winners received not only cash prizes but also a genuine opportunity to represent the United States at the upcoming world championship.

The Marriott Center turned into the epicenter of the dance festival: judges assessed each couple on technical criteria and artistry, and the audience responded with loud applause to the most striking performances. The competition took place without major incidents, but was filled with moments that are remembered for a long time – “moments of real art,” as the spectators described them.

In conclusion, the championship became further proof that serious achievements in dance sport are possible thanks to a combination of talent, hard work, and proper preparation. And such athletes and dancers as Bohdan Dovhalov and Sofia Iudina, performing on such a prestigious stage and demonstrating stable results, become not only triumphant but also an inspiration for those who are just starting their journey in this sport. Their victory showed that hard work and self-confidence can open the doors to the world’s largest venues. Today, they serve as an inspiration to young athletes who aspire to recognition and success. With their results, the couple proved that dance is not only an art but also a sport of the highest level, requiring iron discipline. U.S. National Amateur DanceSport Championships 2025 went down in history as an event that defines new leaders and sets standards for future generations of dancers.