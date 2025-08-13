From Forgotten to Flourishing: Heart of a Man Equips Men to Thrive in Life

Heart of a Man Addresses Growing Need for Support Among Young Men

Heart of a Man (HOAM), a U.S.-based initiative aimed at helping men thrive in faith, relationships, and leadership, is having a significant impact on the men in the communities where they are operating. The United States has been subject to a concerning trend: only 10% of churches in America report having implemented programs, Bible studies or groups designed for men, and of that small population, only a fraction report that those groups are vibrant and thriving. While over 90% of churches have invested heavily in women’s programs, men have been largely forgotten. In response, Heart of a Man has successfully launched what they call “Men’s Bible Communities” that focus equally on investing in the faith foundation of a man, but also create space for him to build lasting, meaningful friendships. Internal data from HOAM shows that their structure is resonating deeply, in particular, with men between the ages of 18-35, offering them the tools, relationships and support they need to navigate life, marriage, parenting and faith in today’s world.

Founded with a deep commitment to addressing the needs of men in all stages of life, Heart of a Man focuses on building multi-generational groups where men can connect, grow, and thrive together, while doing so in partnership with the local church. These groups are grounded in studying the Bible, yet emphasize relationship-building, spiritual growth, and leadership training, equipping men with the practical skills they need to support their families, succeed in their careers, and serve in their communities. This focus on long-term development and relational support sets Heart of a Man apart from other organizations who often focus on short-term programs or curriculum-based solutions.

Reaching Young Men Where the Church Has Struggled

The world is experiencing a faith revival at the moment. Young men across the world are flocking back to the church, yet most churches are ill-equipped to engage with this demographic in a meaningful and sustainable way. While many churches lack the staffing or resources to invest deeply in the health and growth of a men’s program, Heart of a Man is breaking that trend by offering a unique, relational approach that provides support to the church, amplifying their efforts and bringing new men through their doors.

Taylor Moore, President of Heart of a Man, shares, “The world has produced an environment where men are navigating every aspect of life solo. Fathers are often absent, we lack understanding of our purpose, and we don’t understand the condition of our hearts. We haven’t been equipped with spiritual, emotional and relational tools to navigate life effectively. Heart of a Man creates space for men to connect, grow, and thrive in their faith alongside others who are committed to the same mission. We must look critically at our hearts and run alongside men who can help us process, heal, and flourish.”

Through this initiative, men are not just attending church: they are being transformed through it. By offering intensive leadership training and helping form organic life-coaching relationships, Heart of a Man is seeing the practical needs of men in America right now and meeting them in that place.

Strengthening Churches and Communities

Unlike other organizations that provide off-the-shelf curriculum, Heart of a Man works closely with churches to build relational communities that will last for years. Instead of implementing an “outsourced” program, HOAM relationally partners with every church they work with to form a men’s community that becomes part of the ethos and lifeblood of the church. This commitment to long-term, sustainable growth has allowed Heart of a Man to not only expand its reach, but also act as a catalyst for church growth. Heart of a Man reports seeing hundreds of new members join the local church in their flagship location in correlation to the men first getting actively involved in HOAM.

“We don’t just create groups; we intentionally create multi-generational communities where young men can find support, and older men discover purpose in helping build up the men who often lack the guidance needed to feel confident as a leader.” Moore adds. “By building multi-generational groups, we foster an environment where men can learn from one another, encourage each other, and simply have fun.”

Expanding to College Campuses and New Generations

As Heart of a Man continues to partner with new churches, the organization is setting its sights on college campuses across the United States. Through uniting universities with the local church communities around them, HOAM is aiming to deploy seasoned men from local churches into college communities to help raise up and develop young men before entering the working world. By engaging with men at a pivotal time in their lives before they graduate and enter the workforce, Heart of a Man aims to provide these young men with the tools they need to thrive, both spiritually and emotionally, and give them male role models to walk alongside. College men often struggle with issues related to identity, relationships, and faith, and Heart of a Man is determined to meet them where they are, providing leadership, emotional support, and faith-based guidance. With a growing network of men and churches, Heart of a Man aims to continue its expansion into new cities, providing outposts for men to find support, guidance, and community for a lifetime.

A Long-Term Commitment to Men’s Growth

What sets Heart of a Man apart from other organizations is its focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Rather than offering temporary programs, Heart of a Man is dedicated to creating lasting change in the lives of men. Through ongoing Bible studies, leadership development, and life coaching, men are not just getting through the challenges they face. They are learning how to lead their wives and children, support their communities, and invest in careers that align with their gifting.

“Our dream is to be in every major city in the United States, not for the sake of scale, but because the magnitude of the need is so enormous.” Moore explains. “Our goal is not just to create programs that last for a season, but to establish thriving communities where men are studying the Word of God and developing friendships that will walk with them for a lifetime.”

About Heart of a Man

Heart of a Man is a faith-based 501c3 organization dedicated to building men into committed followers of God. Through a focus on relationships, Bible study, and leadership training, Heart of a Man equips men to navigate life’s challenges and grow spiritually. By partnering with churches and communities, Heart of a Man is helping to build strong, vibrant men’s groups that support men throughout their lives. With a focus on long-term growth and sustainability, Heart of a Man aims to provide men with the tools they need to succeed in their faith, relationships, and careers.

Media Contact:

Taylor Moore

Heart of a Man

President

Email: taylor@heartofaman.org

Website: heartofaman.org

Instagram: @heartofamanindy

Facebook: Heart of a Man Indy

YouTube: Heart of a Man Indy