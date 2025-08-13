Roger Briseno Announces Launch of Just Ask for Roger to Empower Car Buyers

Transforming the Car Buying Experience with Just Ask for Roger

Roger Briseno, a well-respected figure in the automotive world, has launched Just Ask for Roger, a new initiative aimed at revolutionizing the car-buying process with transparency and customer empowerment. After over nine years of experience in the automotive industry, Roger is known for his commitment to providing honest, straightforward advice to customers looking to make informed purchasing decisions.

Having built a stellar reputation during his time at Gainesville Nissan, Roger consistently exceeded sales targets while maintaining his core philosophy of honesty. With Just Ask for Roger, he expands his reach, offering guidance to a broader audience and ensuring that customers no longer face the pressures and complexities traditionally associated with purchasing a vehicle.

Breaking the Myths: How Transparency Changes the Game

Traditional car buying is often rife with confusion, high-pressure tactics, and complicated terms. Roger’s mission with Just Ask for Roger is to break these barriers. He offers clear, unbiased advice, empowering customers to make decisions that align with their personal needs and budgets. Roger’s platform simplifies the process, making car buying accessible and stress-free.

“Car buying should be an exciting, not exhausting, process,” Roger says. “I aim to provide all the tools and support my clients need to feel confident in their decisions.”

Empowering the Community: Trust and Customer Care

At the heart of Roger’s approach is trust. He is known not only for securing great deals but also for fostering lasting relationships with his clients. His success is built on his customer-first mentality, which has garnered him a loyal following in the Gainesville community.

By creating Just Ask for Roger, Roger is able to extend this community-focused approach beyond the showroom, offering a more personalized car-buying experience for a wider audience.

The Road to Success: Awards, Recognition, and Future Goals

Roger’s hard work and dedication have earned him significant recognition. In addition to being named one of Nissan’s Top 50 Salespeople nationwide in 2020, Roger has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Nissan Award of Excellence six times. These awards speak to his consistent ability to exceed customer expectations and deliver exceptional service.

In 2025, Roger was also honored with the Best Car Buying Expert in Gainesville, FL award. This recognition celebrates his commitment to providing the best possible car-buying experience and his unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. The award highlights Roger’s influence in the local automotive community and his continuing efforts to redefine the car-buying process.

Looking ahead, Roger plans to expand his platform further, using media exposure on ABC, FOX, and NBC to reach an even larger audience. His ultimate goal is to become the most trusted car-buying advisor in Florida and beyond, offering unparalleled customer satisfaction and transparency.

Inspiring Confidence: Roger’s Philosophy on Car Buying

Roger’s approach to car buying is rooted in transparency. He believes that when customers are well-informed, they can make confident, empowered decisions. This philosophy drives his mission to create a process where buying a car is as straightforward and enjoyable as possible.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it,” Roger says. “I’m here to help people take control of their car-buying experience and make decisions that work for them.”

About Just Ask For Roger

Founded by Roger Briseno, Just Ask for Roger is a car-buying advisory platform focused on providing honest, transparent, and empowering advice to car buyers. With nearly a decade of experience, Roger’s mission is to offer clear guidance and help people make the best purchasing decisions for their needs. Featured on major networks like ABC, FOX, and NBC, Roger’s platform is committed to ensuring every car purchase is positive and straightforward.

