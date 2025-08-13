xAI announced on August 10 that Grok users, both paid and unpaid, can access the new Grok 4 model without restrictions for a limited time. The move appears aimed at keeping pace with rivals launching increasingly advanced AI systems and generative tools. In an announcement posted on X, the company explained that users can select Auto mode, which routes complex queries to Grok 4 automatically, or choose “Expert” mode to always use the model.

The decision comes as xAI looks to expand its user base, possibly targeting those dissatisfied with OpenAI’s release of GPT-5. On Reddit and other platforms, some ChatGPT users have complained that GPT-5 feels less natural and more cautious in its interactions. In response to criticism, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company would reintroduce GPT-4o, potentially opening the door for competitors like xAI to attract users seeking less-restricted alternatives.

Performance and Safety Concerns

Grok 4 launched on July 9 and early tests suggest it outperforms models like DeepSeek and Claude. However, its limited safety measures have raised concerns. A recent investigation found that xAI’s image-generation tool, Grok Imagine, failed basic safeguards, including allowing users to create explicit deepfake content. This has fueled debate over how much freedom versus protection AI systems should offer.

Grok 4 is available now through the Grok iOS and Android apps and on the X website. In Auto mode, the system determines whether a prompt should be answered by Grok 4 or the faster Grok 3. Selecting “Expert” mode ensures all responses come from Grok 4. xAI says it will expand usage limits to accommodate the new model, though details on free tier access beyond the promotional period have not yet been provided.

Author’s Opinion Offering Grok 4 for free is a smart way for xAI to draw attention, but its lack of strong safety guardrails could become a liability. While some users welcome a less-controlled AI experience, the absence of robust safeguards risks creating reputational and legal challenges. Balancing performance, openness, and safety will determine whether Grok 4 becomes a lasting success or just a temporary curiosity.

Featured image credit: Musk Watch

