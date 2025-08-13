Starlink Lowers Monthly Rate to Attract More US Customers

SpaceX is cutting the cost of its Starlink internet service for new customers in certain areas of the United States. The company has reduced the monthly fee for the Residential plan from $120 to $99 and dropped the Residential Lite plan from $80 to $65. According to SpaceX, the discount applies to one service line and is available only to new customers, with eligibility and terms varying by location.

The lower rate is only valid for the first year of service, after which standard pricing will resume. SpaceX has not disclosed exactly where the discount is being offered, but it appears to cover more than two dozen states where Starlink has excess capacity and offers the Residential Lite option. This promotion follows an earlier limited-time offer in which eligible U.S. customers could receive a free Starlink dish—normally priced at $349—in exchange for committing to a 12-month subscription.

Hardware Discounts and Availability

While the free dish promotion has ended, SpaceX is now offering a nationwide discount on Starlink hardware, reducing the cost from $349 to $175. Unlike the earlier deal, new customers must purchase the hardware, but the lower price is available through Starlink.com as well as retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. Over a 12-month period, a Residential subscriber will save $252 with the promotional rate, while a Residential Lite customer will save $180.

SpaceX recently reported that Starlink’s U.S. customer base has grown to more than 2 million, up from 1.4 million the year before. Similar monthly fee discounts have also been spotted in other markets, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

What The Author Thinks This price cut is a clear signal that Starlink is feeling the need to compete more aggressively, even with strong subscriber growth. By targeting areas with excess capacity and offering lower first-year prices, SpaceX is looking to fill unused bandwidth and lock in customers. The hardware discount makes the service more accessible, but the return to higher rates after a year will test how many subscribers stick around long term.

Featured image credit: Evgeny Opanasenko via Unsplash

