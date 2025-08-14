Trump to Nominate E.J. Antoni as Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will nominate economist E.J. Antoni to serve as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Antoni would succeed Erika McEntarfer, who was dismissed by Trump on August 1 after he accused her of manipulating jobs report data. Her termination came hours after the BLS reported slower-than-expected nonfarm payroll growth for July and revised downward job gains for June and May.

Antoni is the chief economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation and has been a vocal critic of the BLS. In his Truth Social post, Trump praised Antoni as a “highly respected economist” and said he would ensure that economic data released by the agency is “honest and accurate.” Trump added that the U.S. economy is “booming” and expressed confidence that Antoni would excel in the role. The appointment would require Senate confirmation.

Political and Policy Context

Antoni contributed to Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint designed to guide Trump’s second-term agenda. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump administration officials interviewed Antoni for the role and that former White House adviser Steve Bannon advocated for his nomination. The Journal also noted that Antoni called for McEntarfer’s removal on Bannon’s podcast following the July jobs report release.

The nomination comes amid heightened political focus on economic data reporting. Trump’s firing of McEntarfer and his selection of Antoni signal an intention to exert more direct influence over how labor statistics are compiled and presented. As a division of the Labor Department, the BLS plays a key role in shaping economic policy debates with its reports on employment, wages, and inflation.

What The Author Thinks This nomination is as much about trust and perception as it is about statistics. By selecting a longtime critic of the BLS, Trump is making a clear statement about how he wants economic data to be handled — with an emphasis on challenging existing narratives. While supporters may see this as a move toward transparency, critics are likely to view it as politicizing an agency that should remain independent. The real test will be whether the public sees BLS data as more credible or more partisan under Antoni’s leadership.

Featured image credit: Donald J. Trump via Truth Social

