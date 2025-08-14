DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Tesla Hiring Robotaxi Test Drivers in NYC Without Applying for Permits

ByHilary Ong

Aug 14, 2025

Tesla Hiring Robotaxi Test Drivers in NYC Without Applying for Permits

The New York City Department of Transportation confirmed that Tesla has not applied for approval to test AVs on city streets. State officials also said Tesla has yet to seek the permits needed to test automated driving systems anywhere in New York. Such permits are mandatory, even if a human driver is behind the wheel, and require a trained safety driver to be ready to take control at all times.

Tesla’s AV hiring drive extends beyond New York, with listings for Autopilot team test drivers in cities including Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, Miami, and Palo Alto, California. The company’s job descriptions indicate that operators may travel domestically and internationally to gather data, suggesting ongoing development of its robotaxi and Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems, marketed in the U.S. as FSD Unsupervised.

Expansion in Texas and California

Last week, Tesla secured a permit in Texas to operate a ride-hailing service under Tesla Robotaxi LLC, which does not require a human safety driver. Since June, Tesla has run a limited robotaxi service in Austin for invited users, with employees riding in the front passenger seat to intervene if necessary. CEO Elon Musk has said the Austin service could open to the public next month. In California, Tesla is promoting a limited manned service as “autonomous ride-hailing” and aims to deploy over 100 vehicles in the Bay Area, though it is not authorized to carry passengers in fully autonomous mode on public roads there.

Tesla’s autonomous driving approach has drawn federal investigations, product liability lawsuits, and recalls related to collisions involving Autopilot or FSD. The California DMV has sued Tesla for alleged false advertising, while owner manuals maintain that both systems are “hands-on” features requiring driver readiness — despite repeated public statements by Tesla and Musk claiming the cars can “drive themselves.”

Author’s Opinion

Tesla’s aggressive AV testing and marketing strategy highlights the company’s willingness to push ahead even without full regulatory clearance. While this speed-to-market approach may keep Tesla at the forefront of the robotaxi race, it also risks eroding public trust and inviting stricter oversight if safety incidents occur. Without consistent transparency and compliance, the company’s AV ambitions could face more resistance than adoption.

Featured image credit: Charlie Deets via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Trump to Nominate E.J. Antoni as Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner
Aug 14, 2025 Dayne Lee
Trump Reverses on Intel CEO, Praises Him as ‘Success’ After Calling for Resignation
Aug 13, 2025 Hilary Ong
Ford Unveils $5B Initiative to Cut EV Prices, Launching $30K Pickup
Aug 13, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801