LUSA 1904 Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Jamaica Lacrosse

LUSA 1904 and Jamaica Lacrosse Association Forge Strategic Apparel Partnership Powered by LaxWorld

LUSA 1904, a globally recognized leader in athletic and lifestyle apparel, has entered a historic collaboration with the Jamaica Lacrosse Association (JLA). Under this multi-year agreement, LUSA 1904 will serve as the official uniform and apparel sponsor for Team Jamaica Lacrosse, supporting them through the 2025 U20 World Lacrosse Championships in South Korea, the 2026 and 2027 international competitions, and the 2028 Olympic Games.

The collaboration represents a milestone not only for the Jamaica Lacrosse Association but also for the sport of lacrosse as a whole, as it creates a unique opportunity to celebrate the intersection of culture, sportsmanship, and design. The partnership’s launch is poised to raise the profile of Jamaican lacrosse on a global stage while ensuring that Team Jamaica is outfitted in the highest quality performance apparel.

At the heart of this collaboration is Stone Evans, a renowned elite athlete and marketing strategist who will serve as the brand ambassador for LUSA 1904. Evans’ deep connection to lacrosse and his cultural authenticity will help amplify the identity of Team Jamaica Lacrosse, both on and off the field.

A Visionary Partnership Rooted in Heritage

“We are honored to support Team Jamaica and work closely with the Jamaica Lacrosse Association,” said Stone Evans, brand ambassador for LUSA 1904. “This partnership represents much more than simply supplying uniforms; it’s about creating a platform for pride, representation, and global inspiration.”

The collaboration between LUSA 1904 and JLA is about more than just creating stylish, high-performance apparel. It is about telling the story of the game, honoring its history, and creating a visual identity for Jamaican lacrosse that reflects the nation’s cultural heritage. The partnership draws on the rich history of lacrosse, which has long been embedded in the indigenous cultures of North America, and blends it with a modern design ethos that celebrates diversity, heritage, and athleticism.

“The relationship with LUSA 1904 signifies a tremendous step forward for Jamaica Lacrosse,” said Calbert Hutchinson, President of the Jamaica Lacrosse Association. “LUSA’s creative approach to sportswear is grounded in a deep understanding of culture and history. The uniforms will not only enhance our team’s performance but will also serve as a cultural statement.”

Performance Meets Cultural Expression

The new Team Jamaica Lacrosse kits are designed in close collaboration with the athletes themselves. The apparel features lightweight, performance-enhancing materials, tailored to meet the demands of high-level lacrosse play. But performance is only one part of the equation.

The designs incorporate iconic Jamaican motifs that celebrate the country’s national pride, resilience, and heritage. The integration of these elements into the uniforms provides a dynamic fusion of style, function, and cultural expression, highlighting the vibrancy of Jamaica’s lacrosse community. The attention to detail in every stitch ensures that the apparel reflects both the athletes’ needs and their pride in representing their country on the world stage.

The official debut of the Team Jamaica Lacrosse apparel will take place on August 15th 2025, during the U20 World Lacrosse Championships in South Korea. This will mark the first appearance of the new uniforms in international competition, setting the tone for a new era in Jamaican lacrosse.

Empowering the Lacrosse Community

This partnership isn’t just about uniforms. It’s about empowering athletes and fostering a global community through the game of lacrosse. By aligning with LUSA 1904, the Jamaica Lacrosse Association is ensuring that its athletes will have the best possible gear to compete at the highest level, while also contributing to the wider goal of promoting lacrosse as a global sport.

“Lacrosse is more than just a game,” Evans continued. “It’s about bringing people together, sharing stories, and embracing the spirit of unity. We are excited to see Team Jamaica Lacrosse represent this philosophy on the world stage, with apparel that speaks to the legacy of ‘The Creator’s Game.’”

The partnership between LUSA 1904 and the Jamaica Lacrosse Association reinforces the shared values of excellence, empowerment, and global community building. As this collaboration unfolds, it will undoubtedly inspire future generations of lacrosse players from all corners of the world.

About LUSA 1904:

LUSA 1904 is a global leader in athletic and lifestyle apparel, renowned for its dedication to combining high-performance functionality with cultural expression. Drawing inspiration from the rich history of lacrosse, LUSA 1904 is committed to crafting products that honor the game’s heritage while promoting a contemporary, high-end lifestyle. The brand’s dedication to excellence in design and performance is matched only by its commitment to empowering athletes and their communities.

