Starlink Replaces Free Pause Mode With $5 Monthly Fee

SpaceX is discontinuing the free pause option for Starlink Roam and Priority subscribers, replacing it with a $5-per-month “standby mode.” The change will take effect in 30 days, and customers who have previously used the pause function are being asked to opt into the new plan or lose the ability to suspend service.

Under standby mode, users will keep their Starlink dish connected and receive unlimited low-speed data at 500kbps throughout the month. This is a notable shift from the free pause feature, which cost nothing and allowed customers to stop billing entirely.

Customer Reactions

While SpaceX markets standby mode as an “upgrade,” some customers see it as a stealth rate increase. The pause feature was popular with Roam subscribers—many of whom only use Starlink seasonally, such as during camping trips or RV travel—because it allowed them to pay only for the months they needed service. Now, they’ll face at least $60 per year in standby charges, even when not actively using the service.

Social media reactions have been sharp. One Facebook user wrote, “Looks like another rate hike, without calling it a rate hike.” Another customer on X complained, “I only need the service for two months a year. The dish is in storage the rest of the time. Now I should pay for a service that I don’t need or want? I will refuse.”

Concerns Over Starlink Mini Buyers

Many affected customers purchased the $499 Starlink Mini dish, which is only available with a Roam plan in the U.S. On Reddit, some called the change a “bait-and-switch,” noting that the pause feature effectively made the service “pay as you go.” Without it, even owners who use their dish infrequently will still need to pay $5 per month.

The change has also raised questions about whether subscribers might bypass the charge by canceling and re-subscribing later. This has fueled speculation that SpaceX could introduce reactivation fees, though the company has updated its support page to indicate that affected users can cancel and restart service at no cost.

Limited Availability of Free Pause Mode

Starlink’s updated support documentation confirms that free pause mode will remain available in some regions, including parts of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The new $5 standby option is also open to Residential plan users, but the company warns that pausing service does not guarantee the same plan will be available upon resumption if the area is at capacity.

While many customers see the change as a downgrade, some have welcomed the option. A Reddit user wrote, “This new $5 plan is actually pretty good. Totally unlimited anywhere anytime at 2G speeds. I can text, run my navigation equipment, webcams, and even browse the internet all fine.”

What The Author Thinks The problem isn’t just the $5 charge—it’s the loss of flexibility. Seasonal users built their internet habits around the pause feature, and removing it changes the value equation for those customers. Even if standby mode is functional for basic needs, it forces people to pay for service during months they don’t actually need it, which feels more like a billing policy change than a product improvement.

Featured image credit: Hunter Masters via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.