Global Immigration Partners PLLC Expands USA E2 Visa Services for International Entrepreneurs

ByEthan Lin

Aug 15, 2025

Global Immigration Partners, a premier global immigration law firm with offices across multiple countries, is proud to announce the expansion of its E-2 Treaty Investor Visa services. This strategic initiative underscores the firm’s commitment to empowering investors and entrepreneurs from treaty nations to build, acquire, and grow businesses in the United States.

The E2 Visa offers a powerful pathway for foreign nationals to live and work in the U.S. while managing a business they own and control. With the recent surge in approvals—nearly 54,000 E-2 visa USA issued in FY 2023—demand for expert legal guidance has never been higher.

Global Immigration Partners PLLC provides end-to-end support, including:

  • Tailored investment strategies that meet the “substantial” investment requirement while optimising business growth potential.
  • Full compliance and documentation to satisfy treaty country nationality, ownership, and active management criteria.
  • Business planning and job creation guidance to ensure the enterprise meets viability standards.
  • Renewal and family support services, enabling spouses and children under 21 to accompany the primary visa holder and, in most cases, granting spouses open work authorisation.

“Our global footprint allows us to guide clients seamlessly, no matter where they are in the world,” said the Press Secretary at Global Immigration Partners PLLC. “The E-2 VisaUS is more than a legal process—it’s the launchpad for building a thriving future in the U.S.”

With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, Global Immigration Partners PLLC delivers local expertise with a truly international perspective, helping clients navigate complex immigration systems efficiently and strategically.

