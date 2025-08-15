Tempie W Wade Unveils New Work in Timely Revolution Series

Tempie W. Wade, a Virginia-based author celebrated for her Timely Revolution book series, has captured the attention of readers with her latest release, which continues the captivating fusion of history and fantasy that has become her hallmark. Drawing inspiration from both the Revolutionary War and ancient Celtic Fae lore, Wade transports readers to a world where history and the supernatural intersect in unique and thrilling ways.

Wade’s literary journey is a testament to the power of following one’s passion, no matter the stage in life. Though she began her writing career later in life, at the age of 47, she quickly established herself as a talented voice in historical fiction and fantasy. Her debut novel, A Timely Revolution, was recognized at the 2019 American Book Fest American Fiction Awards, where it won Best Historical Fantasy. This recognition paved the way for Wade’s growing presence in the literary world, where she now boasts a diverse portfolio of novels across multiple genres.

A Writer’s Journey: From the Page to the Awards Stage

Before becoming a published author, Tempie W. Wade’s love of storytelling spanned decades, but it wasn’t until 2018 that she took the bold step of pursuing her passion full-time. With a focus on historical fiction and fantasy, Wade’s first book—A Timely Revolution—was met with critical acclaim and positioned her as an emerging talent. She quickly followed it up with a series of novels that captivated readers with their mix of historical depth and fantastical elements.

The success of her debut novel was followed by numerous accolades, establishing Wade as a strong voice in the historical fantasy genre. A Timely Revolution won the Best Historical Fantasy category at the 2019 American Book Fest American Fiction Awards, a prestigious recognition that affirmed her skill in blending intricate historical settings with vivid, otherworldly concepts. Since then, Wade has published ten novels, each expanding her storytelling universe and demonstrating her evolving mastery of narrative complexity.

The Timely Revolution Series: A Groundbreaking Fusion of History and Fantasy

At the core of Wade’s work is the Timely Revolution series, a captivating saga that blends real-world historical events with elements of Celtic Fae mythology. The series follows time-traveling protagonists who experience pivotal moments in history, including the American Revolutionary War, through the lens of fantastical, otherworldly forces. The combination of rich historical detail with the magic and mystery of the Fae sets Wade’s work apart from others in the genre.

Wade’s novels allow readers to experience history like never before, offering an immersive and entertaining way to explore significant moments in time, all while drawing on the magical realms of Celtic folklore. Each book in the series builds on its predecessor, creating a complex, layered narrative that captures the imagination and keeps readers eagerly turning pages.

“The art of blending history with fantasy is something that has always intrigued me,” says Wade. “History offers such rich stories, and when combined with the fantastical elements of folklore and myth, it can create a truly unique reading experience. I’m thrilled that readers are connecting with the Timely Revolution series, and I can’t wait to continue to share these stories with them.”

Inspirational Milestones: Writing Later in Life

What makes Wade’s journey even more remarkable is her decision to pursue a career in writing later in life. While many authors begin their careers much younger, Wade’s story proves that age is no barrier to following your dreams. She has become a role model for aspiring writers, particularly those who may feel it’s “too late” to start something new.

“My message to anyone who’s thinking about pursuing a creative endeavor, whether it’s writing or something else, is this: it’s never too late,” says Wade. “My first book was published when I was in my late forties, and I’ve had the privilege of watching my career grow with each new story. I encourage others to take that leap of faith—whether they’re in their twenties or their sixties—because anything is possible if you believe in yourself and your work.”

Her ability to inspire others is part of what makes Wade’s story so special. She embodies the notion that it’s never too late to chase after your dreams, and her continued success serves as a testament to that belief.

The Future of Tempie W. Wade’s Literary World

With her latest book continuing to receive positive reviews, Wade is showing no signs of slowing down. She has already outlined several more books in the Timely Revolution series and is working on expanding into new genres. While her roots remain firmly in historical and fantasy fiction, she is eager to explore different styles and themes in her upcoming works.

Readers can expect to see more thrilling time-travel adventures, rich historical narratives, and imaginative world-building in the years to come. Wade remains dedicated to her craft, and her ever-expanding body of work promises even more captivating stories that blend the past with the magical and mysterious.

“I’m always thinking ahead, always striving to create something new for my readers. The stories I’ve told so far are only the beginning. There’s so much more to come,” Wade adds.

About Tempie W. Wade

Tempie W. Wade is an award-winning author based in Virginia, known for her Timely Revolution series. Combining historical events, particularly the American Revolutionary War, with ancient Celtic Fae lore, her work has captivated readers worldwide. Wade began her writing career in 2018 at the age of 47 and has since published ten novels, spanning historical fiction, fantasy, and gothic genres. Her debut novel won Best Historical Fantasy at the 2019 American Book Fest American Fiction Awards, and her work continues to resonate with fans and critics alike.

Media Contact

Tempie W. Wade

Author/Writer

Website: TempieWade.com

Facebook: @tempiewwade

Instagram: @tempiewade

Amazon: Tempie W. Wade Author Page

Goodreads: Tempie Wade