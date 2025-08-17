Marsha Garcia of TN Warrior Racing Announces Advocacy for Chronic Pain Awareness

TN Warrior Racing A Journey of Strength and Advocacy

Marsha Garcia, the founder of TN Warrior Racing, is a name synonymous with resilience, passion, and advocacy. For over 20 years, she has been racing sport ATVs, cementing her place in the off-road community. But beyond her remarkable racing achievements, Garcia is making a profound impact by raising awareness for Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN), a rare and excruciatingly painful condition she has battled for several years.

Her journey began when she was diagnosed with TN three years ago, though she had suffered in silence for five years before receiving a diagnosis. TN, often referred to as “The Suicide Disease” due to its debilitating pain, has no known cure. Despite the overwhelming challenges, Garcia has become a beacon of hope for those struggling with chronic illnesses, particularly women who face similar struggles.

The Passion Behind TN Warrior Racing

TN Warrior Racing was born out of Garcia’s love for sport ATV racing and her determination to continue pushing boundaries despite living with chronic pain. As a competitive racer, Garcia has always been driven by her passion for the sport. But when TN began to take a toll on her body, it was her fierce determination and love for racing that kept her going.

Her story is not just one of perseverance but also of advocacy. Garcia uses her platform to spread awareness about Trigeminal Neuralgia and the mental toll it takes on individuals. By sharing her journey, she hopes to inspire others who are dealing with chronic pain and to provide them with the tools they need to cope with their daily struggles.

Raising Awareness for Trigeminal Neuralgia

Living with TN has given Garcia a unique perspective on life and pain. It has fueled her advocacy efforts and inspired her to create a space for people to feel heard and supported. Through her work with TN Warrior Racing, Garcia hopes to encourage others to not give up in the face of chronic pain, especially those who may be struggling in silence.

“I refuse to give in to pain,” says Garcia. “If you live with chronic pain, be prepared to kick ass on the good days. Those are the days that remind you that you are stronger than you think.”

Garcia’s goal is simple: to show the world that living with a chronic illness does not mean giving up on dreams. She believes that sharing her experience can help others find strength in their own journeys, even in the darkest of times.

A Voice for the Chronically Ill

Beyond racing and advocating for Trigeminal Neuralgia awareness, Garcia is dedicated to being the voice of those who feel unheard. As a grandmother of five, Garcia brings a personal touch to her advocacy work. Her mission is to not only be a role model for women but also to be a guiding force for others suffering from chronic illnesses and depression. She encourages everyone to hold on because “tomorrow needs you.”

Her work has created a unique bond with the off-road community, a group she refers to as her “family.” Her determination and passion for racing, combined with her advocacy, make her a standout figure in the industry.

About TN Warrior Racing

TN Warrior Racing is an organization founded by Marsha Garcia that blends the world of competitive sport ATV racing with advocacy for those living with chronic pain. Through racing, Garcia has created a platform to raise awareness for Trigeminal Neuralgia and other chronic illnesses. With a focus on strength, perseverance, and advocacy, TN Warrior Racing stands as a testament to the power of the human spirit, even in the face of immense challenges.

Garcia’s work as both a competitive racer and advocate has garnered attention from the off-road community and beyond. Her commitment to raising awareness for TN is not just personal but a shared journey with others who suffer from similar conditions. Through her efforts, she hopes to inspire women, especially those dealing with chronic illness, to embrace their strength and continue fighting for a better tomorrow.

Media Contact

Marsha Garcia

Founder, TN Warrior Racing

Email: tnwarriorracing657@yahoo.com

Facebook: TN Warrior Racing on Facebook