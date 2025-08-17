DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

BitGW Launches $1 Million USDT Airdrop Campaign

ByEthan Lin

Aug 17, 2025

Global crypto exchange BITGW CO., LTD (www.bitgw.com) announced it will launch a month-long airdrop campaign starting August 25, with a total reward pool of $1 million USDT. The campaign is open to new users who complete registration and identity verification by 11:59 p.m. on September 24, 2025.

BitGW leverages an Automated Market Maker (AMM) matching mechanism to deliver low slippage, deep liquidity, and higher trading efficiency. Recent data shows that this technology has directly accelerated new user sign-ups (www.bitgw.com) and driven sustained growth in trading activity.

“This airdrop is both a gesture of appreciation to our community and a strategic move to attract new users,” a BitGW spokesperson said. “The combination of technological advantages and user incentives will accelerate the expansion of our platform’s (www.bitgw.com) ecosystem.”

Details on reward distribution and campaign rules will be announced via the BitGW website (www.bitgw.com) and official social media channels.

About BitGW (www.bitgw.com)

BitGW is a global digital asset trading platform with licenses, registrations, and security certifications, offering industry-leading protection and cold storage. The platform is committed to providing a high-liquidity, high-security trading environment for users worldwide.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Airbnb to Let U.S. Users Book Stays Without Upfront Payment
Aug 17, 2025 Hilary Ong
FinTrade Master Academy Revolutionizes Trading Education for Aspiring Traders
Aug 17, 2025 Ethan Lin
PACR Announces New Social Network for the Academic World
Aug 17, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801