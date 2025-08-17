M3DS Academy Revolutionizes 3D Art Education with Mentorship Model

The Story of M3DS Academy: From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition

Founded in 2016 by Stefan Mitrov, M3DS Academy started as a small operation in Skopje, North Macedonia. With just $5,000 and a vision to provide world-class 3D art and game design education, Stefan’s journey was not without challenges. He faced numerous hurdles, including limited resources and financial struggles. However, his unwavering commitment to excellence turned M3DS Academy into a globally recognized leader, now ranked the Best Online 3D Art & Game Development School in the World – 2025 .

Breaking Barriers with Live Mentorship

What sets M3DS Academy apart is its mentorship-driven learning model. Unlike traditional institutions, M3DS offers personalized, live daily mentorship with industry professionals skilled in tools like Maya, ZBrush, Unreal Engine, and Substance. This ensures that students receive individualized feedback and guidance, becoming the next generation of skilled 3D artists and game developers.

“We’re not in the business of selling courses—we’re in the business of transforming lives,” said Stefan Mitrov, Founder & CEO of M3DS Academy. The academy’s model fosters collaboration and personal growth, ensuring no student is left behind.

Real-World Projects and Industry Recognition

M3DS Academy emphasizes hands-on learning, where students build portfolios showcasing their best work. Partnerships with industry leaders like Autodesk and Epic Games provide access to exclusive training and certifications, further enhancing the academy’s credibility and its students’ employability.

One success story is Simon Zafirovski, who transitioned from student to Head of Education at M3DS. Simon’s journey illustrates the academy’s commitment to nurturing talent and leadership within its community. Under his leadership, M3DS has continued to evolve its curriculum, ensuring students are always equipped with the latest tools and techniques.

An International Reach: Empowering Students Worldwide

M3DS Academy now serves students from over 100 countries. The academy’s online platform offers flexibility, allowing students worldwide to learn at their own pace, with direct access to mentors. Additionally, M3DS plays an active role in global education initiatives, such as the Unreal Engine Educator Workshop, which has trained over 2,200 educators globally.

M3DS Academy: Best Online 3D Art & Game Development School in the World – 2025

In August 2025, M3DS Academy was recognized as the Best Online 3D Art & Game Development School in the World by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award acknowledges the academy’s outstanding mentorship-driven approach and its commitment to providing top-tier education to aspiring digital artists and game developers worldwide.

This recognition adds to M3DS Academy’s growing legacy, highlighting its continuous innovation in education. The academy’s impact on the global 3D art and game development industries is evident, as many of its alumni now work for renowned companies such as Marvel, Ubisoft, and HBO. The award reflects M3DS’s ongoing efforts to stay at the forefront of 3D education and empower students with the skills they need to succeed in the competitive job market.

The Power of Community at M3DS Academy

M3DS Academy’s community-driven culture is integral to its success. The academy fosters collaboration and continuous feedback, creating a supportive environment where students feel connected and motivated. Many M3DS graduates return as instructors or mentors, further strengthening the community and perpetuating a cycle of support and growth.

M3DS Academy’s Future: Expanding and Innovating

Looking ahead, M3DS Academy is focused on expanding its global footprint. Stefan Mitrov and his team are exploring new ways to provide mentorship in different countries and are planning to launch a creative technology conference. Their focus remains on staying ahead of industry trends, ensuring students learn the latest techniques in fields such as virtual production and real-time rendering.

About M3DS Academy

M3DS Academy is an internationally recognized institution providing top-tier 3D art, animation, and game design education. Founded by Stefan Mitrov in 2016, the academy has grown from a small local academy into a global leader in creative technology education. M3DS Academy offers a mentorship-driven approach that empowers students to build professional portfolios, with industry partnerships ensuring they are equipped with the latest tools and techniques needed to succeed in the global job market.

