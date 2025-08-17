TomCo Solutions launches AI Builder Company to revolutionize Construction Estimating through AI

AI Builder Company Unveils Innovative AI Platform for Construction Estimating

AI Builder Company, Inc., a newly launched AI-powered construction automation platform, is set to modernize the construction estimating process. The company’s breakthrough technology leverages computer vision and generative AI to interpret architectural plan legends and industry symbols, significantly reducing the time and effort required for generating construction takeoffs.

Tommy Whitehead, the award-winning contractor and entrepreneur behind AI Builder Company, explains that the existing estimating process is time-consuming and often error-prone. “Even with current software, teams still manually interpret symbols from construction plans, which is inefficient and costly,” said Whitehead, founder and CEO. “With AI Builder, we aim to automate this process and give valuable time back to estimators, improving overall efficiency.”

The company’s flagship platform currently focuses on automating electrical takeoffs from PDF plans, a critical part of the estimating process. This tool can automatically generate a comprehensive list of required materials and labor costs, reducing hours of manual work and improving the accuracy of takeoffs. The team is working to expand the platform’s capabilities to cover plumbing, framing, and HVAC trades in the coming year.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The construction industry is facing significant workforce challenges, with an estimated 40% of the current workforce expected to retire in the next few years. Whitehead points out that the time saved through automation will be even more essential in the near future as the industry grapples with workforce shortages. “AI Builder is designed not only to save time but also to ensure that the industry continues to operate efficiently despite these challenges,” he said.

AI Builder’s technology is being piloted with select contractors who are testing the system’s ability to improve workflow and minimize errors in takeoffs. The platform is expected to streamline preconstruction efforts, allowing for faster project timelines and more accurate cost projections. The company is actively seeking partnerships and beta testers to further refine the system and expand its reach within the construction industry.

Leadership Team Behind AI Builder

AI Builder’s founding team brings a wealth of experience from various fields of engineering and technology. Patrick Duffany, a seasoned AI/ML engineer with a background in defense and government sectors, has been instrumental in developing the platform’s core AI capabilities. Jimmy Murray, a creative technologist with a track record of building business automation tools, rounds out the team, ensuring the platform effectively bridges the gap between business needs and advanced AI solutions.

Whitehead, the company’s visionary leader, has a proven track record in the construction industry. As the founder of TomCo Solutions, a high-performing design-build firm specializing in affordable housing and renovations, Whitehead has seen firsthand the inefficiencies that often plague construction estimating. He also authored Building Success: A Toolbox for Coming Out on Top and is the creator of the Building Success Summit, a national business empowerment conference. His leadership has earned him the Breakout Founder Apogee Award and recognition as a Philanthropist of the Year finalist in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.

Strategic Partnership with Black Dog Venture Partners

In addition to the team’s expertise, AI Builder has partnered with Black Dog Venture Partners, a renowned business accelerator. Black Dog Venture Partners will provide AI Builder with valuable support in business development, sales and marketing, and executive coaching. CEO Scott Kelly, who has a proven track record of guiding startups to success, will act as a strategic advisor to the company.

“AI Builder’s potential to transform the construction industry through AI is undeniable. I look forward to assisting them in scaling their operations and bringing this innovative solution to a wider audience,” said Kelly.

Future Plans and Expansion

AI Builder’s platform is still in its early stages but is already showing great promise in automating takeoffs and improving efficiency. Over the coming year, the company plans to expand its offering to additional construction trades, starting with plumbing, framing, and HVAC. The company is also exploring opportunities to further refine its AI models to improve their adaptability to a variety of construction projects.

The company’s long-term vision includes broadening its AI capabilities to cover additional aspects of the construction process, such as project management, cost estimation, and resource allocation. As AI technology evolves, AI Builder aims to be at the forefront of construction automation, helping contractors save time and reduce costs while improving accuracy and quality in their projects.

About AI Builder Company, Inc.

AI Builder Company, Inc. is a leading innovator in the field of construction automation. Founded by Tommy Whitehead, the company’s platform uses artificial intelligence to automate the labor-intensive process of creating construction takeoffs. The company’s technology aims to streamline the preconstruction process, providing contractors with faster, more accurate estimates and helping them save valuable time and resources.

Media Contact:

Tommy Whitehead

Founder & CEO

AI Builder Company, Inc.

Email: tommy@aibuilderco.com

Phone: 813-505-6439

Scott Kelly

Founder & CEO

Black Dog Venture Partners

Email: scott@blackdogvp.com

Phone: 480-206-3435

