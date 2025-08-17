Lioness Warrior Kingdom INC Receives Best Women’s Empowerment Movement Award in the U.S. for 2025

The Lioness Who Leads Nations: Dr. Coylette James’ Vision for Kingdom Leadership

Dr. Coylette James, founder of Lioness Warrior Kingdom INC, Kingdom Influencer Life, and FaithBiz Blueprint, empowers women to embrace their divine purpose and build legacies of influence. As a global visionary, she seeks to inspire women to lead with confidence, purpose, and authenticity, creating generational change. Her multifaceted approach combines her extensive experience in corporate leadership with her deep spiritual insights, guiding women to understand their authority in both the marketplace and in life.

A Journey Fueled by Faith, Excellence, and Global Impact

Dr. James’ journey to success is one marked by perseverance and purpose. From navigating life as a teenage mother to overseeing multi-million-dollar operations in corporate America, her story exemplifies resilience. However, it was her faith-based decision to leave corporate life and follow God’s calling that transformed her life’s work. Through Lioness Warrior Kingdom INC, Dr. James leads a movement empowering women to walk in their divine identity, equipped with the tools necessary to lead with purpose and balance in every sphere of influence.

Her ventures—Kingdom Influencer Life and FaithBiz Blueprint—serve as powerful platforms where women are not only mentored to reach their business goals but also aligned with God’s divine purpose. By merging faith and business, Dr. James demonstrates that both can coexist harmoniously, creating sustainable and impactful leadership.

A Platform for Global Change: Media, Mentorship, and Kingdom Leadership

As a sought-after speaker and media personality, Dr. James extends her influence through her global television show Unstoppable Lionesses and streaming show Supernatural Success, where she offers practical tools for achieving breakthroughs in both business and life. Her mentorship programs prepare leaders to build movements that outlast their own lifetimes, and through global summits and intimate retreats, she imparts the knowledge and wisdom necessary for leaders to make lasting societal impacts.

The Lioness Leadership Approach: Merging Strategy, Faith, and Impact

Dr. Coylette James is distinct for her approach to leadership, which seamlessly blends apostolic authority with business strategy. This holistic model empowers her clients to succeed both spiritually and professionally. Dr. James emphasizes the importance of legacy in leadership, stating, “Your success means nothing if it dies with you; build something that will outlive you.” This commitment to legacy-building ensures that the leaders she mentors are equipped to shift cultures and influence industries with integrity and wisdom.

Recognition and Influence: A Legacy of Empowerment

Dr. Coylette James has received widespread recognition for her leadership, including accolades for her role in transforming the lives of women globally. Recently, Lioness Warrior Kingdom INC was named the Best Women’s Empowerment Movement in the United States of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. James’ unique ability to empower women through a combination of faith-driven principles and practical business strategies. Her work inspires leaders to not only succeed but to build lasting legacies that will continue to impact generations to come.

About Dr. Coylette James

Dr. Coylette James is a visionary Kingdom leader and the founder of Lioness Warrior Kingdom INC, Kingdom Influencer Life, and FaithBiz Blueprint. With over three decades of experience in both corporate leadership and global media, Dr. James has dedicated her life to mentoring women and guiding them to embrace their divine calling. Through her platforms, she equips leaders to walk in their authority, establish impactful businesses, and leave a legacy that shapes nations.

