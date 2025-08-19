ChatGPT Mobile App Hits $2B in Revenue, Averaging $2.91 Per Install

ChatGPT’s mobile app has surpassed $2 billion in global consumer spending since its launch in May 2023, according to new data from app intelligence firm Appfigures. The figure is nearly 30 times higher than the combined lifetime spending of rivals like Claude, Copilot, and Grok, underscoring ChatGPT’s dominance on iOS and Android platforms.

So far in 2025, the app has generated $1.35 billion, up 673% year-over-year from $174 million in the same January–July period in 2024. On a monthly basis, ChatGPT is now bringing in around $193 million compared to $25 million a year ago.

Competition Lags Behind

The performance gap between ChatGPT and competitors is wide. Grok, the closest rival, earned approximately $25.6 million so far this year — just 1.9% of ChatGPT’s revenue. Grok’s average monthly spending is estimated at $3.6 million, far short of ChatGPT’s $193 million.

Appfigures’ data highlights consumer spending on mobile apps, but it does not capture the full revenue picture for AI companies. Many users subscribe via web platforms or enterprise deals, and additional revenue streams come through APIs. Even so, the mobile spending data offers a clear view into how strongly ChatGPT resonates with consumers in app stores.

When xAI’s Grok launched in November 2023, it was initially integrated into the X platform and did not have standalone iOS or Android apps. It wasn’t until January 2025 that Grok released an iOS app, followed by a Google Play launch in March. This late start has contributed to its limited traction compared to ChatGPT.

Appfigures found that ChatGPT’s lifetime global spending per download stands at $2.91, higher than Claude ($2.55), Grok ($0.75), and Copilot ($0.28). In the United States, the spending per download is significantly higher at $10, making the U.S. the top market with 38% of ChatGPT’s total revenue. Germany follows with 5.3%.

Download Momentum

Alongside revenue, ChatGPT is also leading in downloads. The app has been installed an estimated 690 million times worldwide, compared to Grok’s 39.5 million. This puts into perspective recent criticism from Elon Musk about the App Store’s ranking of ChatGPT in its Top Charts.

Monthly downloads of ChatGPT have surged to 45 million globally, up 180% from 16 million during January–July 2024. In 2025 so far, the app has recorded 318 million downloads, more than double the 113 million seen in the same period last year. By market share, India leads in installs with 13.7% of total downloads, followed by the U.S. with 10.3%.

Author’s Opinion These numbers show that once an app establishes itself as the default in people’s minds, competitors face an uphill battle no matter how well they design their product. For now, ChatGPT has brand recognition, habit, and momentum on its side. Rivals like Grok, Claude, and Copilot might carve out niches, but catching up looks less like a sprint and more like a marathon with the leader already laps ahead.

Featured image credit: Mariia Shalabaieva via Unsplash

