Sweet Scents and Deceptive Delights: DomsDessertCandles Are Too Tempting to Burn

DomsDessertCandles: Where Candles Meet Dessert for the Ultimate Home Décor Delight

DomsDessertCandles, founded by self-taught entrepreneur Dominique Shawn Norwood, has transformed the world of home décor with their innovative, dessert-inspired candles. What sets DomsDessertCandles apart is not only their stunningly realistic design but also the mouthwatering scents that truly replicate the delicious treats they resemble. From cupcakes to donuts, each candle is a miniature work of art designed to fool the eye, and delight the senses.

Founded in December 2015, DomsDessertCandles officially gained its LLC in March 2019. Dominique, a passionate, self-taught black woman entrepreneur, learned the craft through trial and error, using her natural creativity to develop candles that look and smell just like actual desserts. The candles are meticulously dyed, fragranced, and detailed, making them perfect conversation pieces that blend beauty, creativity, and aroma

A Unique, Sweet Vision: Turning Dessert into Candle Art

“I’m gonna make it do what it do baby” – Ray Charles

Dominique’s journey with DomsDessertCandles began with a simple vision to combine her love for dessert and her creative talents. Despite not having formal training, Dominique put her skills to the test, teaching herself how to make candles through hours of research and experimentation. “I had to make my own living and my own opportunity. But I made it. Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them,” she reflects.

Today, DomsDessertCandles offers a diverse array of handmade, dessert-inspired candles that include everything from realistic cupcakes and cookies to even the most intricate details like sprinkles, frosting, and other lifelike touches. Each candle is crafted with love and care to create an illusion so realistic that it’s almost tempting to take a bite.

Creating Opportunities and Inspiring Others

DomsDessertCandles represents more than just a business for Dominique; it’s a symbol of hard work, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit. “Vision without execution is hallucination,” she quotes Thomas Edison, underscoring the importance of taking action to turn her ideas into reality.

Her parents have been instrumental in supporting her journey, always encouraging her to perfect her craft and pursue her dreams. Dominique’s story is a reminder that hard work, belief in your talents, and the support of loved ones can lead to success. “You can work a 9-to-5 and still use it to fund your dreams,” she emphasizes. Her journey continues to serve as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and creatives alike.

Scent, Design, and Authenticity: What Makes DomsDessertCandles Stand Out

What makes DomsDessertCandles different from other candle brands is its personal touch. Dominique doesn’t see her competitors as obstacles but rather as fellow creatives, believing that everyone brings their own unique “flavor” to the craft. “Everyone can cook the same dish, but everyone won’t have your flavor,” she explains. Each candle is uniquely crafted with an attention to detail that ensures every item is a one-of-a-kind creation.

Her brand offers customers more than just a candle; it’s an experience. Whether you’re lighting a cupcake candle in your living room or displaying a donut-shaped one in your office, DomsDessertCandles brings a sense of warmth, creativity, and charm into any space.

A Sweet Scent of Success

With DomsDessertCandles, Dominique Shawn Norwood has taken her love for sweets and creativity and turned it into a thriving business that’s catching the attention of candle lovers everywhere. Whether you’re looking to add a little fun to your décor or searching for a unique gift, DomsDessertCandles delivers both in scent and style.

As she continues to grow her business, Dominique is committed to spreading the message that anyone can turn their passion into a successful venture. “I made it, and so can you,” she says, inspiring others to take their dreams into their own hands and make them a reality.

About DomsDessertCandles

DomsDessertCandles is a unique brand that creates realistic, dessert-inspired candles designed to look as delectable as they smell. Founded by self-taught entrepreneur Dominique Shawn Norwood, the company brings joy, creativity, and delicious scents into homes across the country. From cupcakes to cookies and everything in between, DomsDessertCandles serves up aromatic art that’s almost too tempting to burn.

Media Contact:

Dominique Norwood

CEO/Founder, DomsDessertCandles

Instagram: @candlesbydom

Email: dominiquen16@gmail.com