Everything Google Announced: Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and More

Google moved away from its typical slide-heavy California stage presentation this year. At its Made by Google showcase in New York, the company leaned into a late-night variety show vibe. Hosted with Jimmy Fallon, the event mixed celebrity appearances with Google executives walking through the latest Pixel devices and smart hardware.

While the format was playful, the focus remained on the new Pixel lineup and Gemini AI, which took center stage as the thread tying all the announcements together.

Pixel 10 Lineup Introduced

The standard Pixel 10 debuts as the most accessible entry in the 2025 range, but it still carries the Tensor G5 chip and Google’s AI-first experience. The 6.3-inch display is brighter than its predecessor, and the upgraded dual-camera system improves low-light photography with smarter computational tools.

Pixel 10 Pro Brings Triple-Lens Power

The Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED display, premium materials, and a triple-lens system with a 5x telephoto lens. Backed by the Tensor G5, it delivers context-aware AI features across photos, productivity, and gaming.

Pixel 10 Pro XL Offers No-Compromise Specs

At the top of the lineup, the Pixel 10 Pro XL boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, expanded RAM, and larger battery life. Exclusive camera upgrades include higher-resolution zoom and advanced stabilization. It launches at $1,199, while the Pixel 10 Pro starts at $999.

Pixel Pro Fold Expands the Lineup

Google’s foldable flagship, the Pixel Pro Fold, carries the Tensor G5 and an 8-inch OLED inner display designed for multitasking. With a waterproof rating and the Pro’s triple-lens camera system, it blends productivity and photography. The foldable launches October 9 at $1,799.

Pixel Watch 4 Refines the Wearable

The Pixel Watch 4 offers a nearly edgeless display that’s 50 percent brighter, faster charging, and extended battery life. Health tracking improves with more accurate heart rate monitoring, upgraded GPS, and deeper Fitbit insights. It also comes in new colors for added style.

Pixel Buds 2a Stay Affordable

Priced at $129.99, the Pixel Buds 2a bring upgraded Active Noise Cancellation, richer audio, and all-day battery life. They’re powered by the new Tensor A1 chip, which adapts sound in real time and includes Gemini Live for instant voice assistance.

Gemini AI Takes the Spotlight

Gemini dominated much of the stage time, with Google pushing it as more than a chatbot. Features like Magic Cue and Camera Coach highlighted its growing role as a digital co-pilot. Buyers of the Pixel 10 Pro or XL will receive a year of Google AI Plus.

What The Author Thinks Google’s event shows it no longer sells just hardware—it sells AI as a lifestyle. By embedding Gemini into every device, Google wants users to rely on AI for daily tasks, from answering calls to finding photos. The variety show format wasn’t just a gimmick; it was a signal that AI is meant to be part of entertainment, work, and everything in between. The challenge will be convincing people that this dependency on AI is worth the price.

Featured image credit: Heute

